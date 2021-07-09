Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Denver, CO

Immersive Van Gogh Exhibits Are About to Take Denver by Storm

By Barbara Urzua
5280.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVan Gogh Alive turns 3,000 images and paintings into a multi-sensory experience in The Hangar at Aurora’s Stanley Marketplace. Gone are the days where the only way you consumed art was by standing before a frame. For centuries, curators have diligently placed art pieces onto gallery walls. Now, thanks to the rise in popularity of immersive art, Denverites can physically step into paintings by the infamous Vincent van Gogh.

www.5280.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Government
Aurora, CO
Entertainment
Denver, CO
Entertainment
City
Denver, CO
Aurora, CO
Government
Local
Colorado Entertainment
City
Aurora, CO
County
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Van Gogh
Person
Vincent Van Gogh
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Museum#Public Art#Contemporary Art#Grande Experiences#Dcpa#Cu Denver#K Contemporary#Americans#Novo Ita#Instagram
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Arts
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
Politics
Related
BusinessPosted by
ABC News

Regulator sues Amazon to force recall of hazardous products

Safety regulators are suing Amazon to force it to recall hazardous products sold on its site, including flammable children’s pajamas, faulty carbon monoxide detectors and hair dryers that don’t protect users from getting electrocuted. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, which filed the complaint late Wednesday, said the online shopping...
MLBPosted by
CNN

6 New York Yankees have tested positive for Covid-19, team says

(CNN) — Six players on the New York Yankees have tested positive for Covid-19, general manager Brian Cashman told reporters Thursday, in the second instance this year of breakthrough cases occurring among some members of the baseball team. "We have three positives, and we have three pending that we've had...

Comments / 0

Community Policy