Immersive Van Gogh Exhibits Are About to Take Denver by Storm

Van Gogh Alive turns 3,000 images and paintings into a multi-sensory experience in The Hangar at Aurora’s Stanley Marketplace. Gone are the days where the only way you consumed art was by standing before a frame. For centuries, curators have diligently placed art pieces onto gallery walls. Now, thanks to the rise in popularity of immersive art, Denverites can physically step into paintings by the infamous Vincent van Gogh.