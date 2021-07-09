Look-Back: Basking In Kirra’s Afternoon Glow
When things like this go down, they really have to be on the record. And as a site devoted to waves and their astonishing behaviour, that’s our job. (Yes, it’s hell.) It’s also Simon “Shagga” Saffigna’s job, one he’s been on to for as long as the modern Gold Coast fire’s been burning. We asked Shagga to give us all one more look at some of those Sunday afternoon racetrack rides from July 4, and he came back to us with this. Check it out as Kerrzy, Freya Prumm, the Occhilupo boys, Macy Callaghan, Nick Vasicek, Dean Morrison and a cast of quite a few more rode through that afternoon gold.www.surfline.com
