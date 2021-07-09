Cancel
Sports

Look-Back: Basking In Kirra’s Afternoon Glow

By Nick Carroll
Surfline
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen things like this go down, they really have to be on the record. And as a site devoted to waves and their astonishing behaviour, that’s our job. (Yes, it’s hell.) It’s also Simon “Shagga” Saffigna’s job, one he’s been on to for as long as the modern Gold Coast fire’s been burning. We asked Shagga to give us all one more look at some of those Sunday afternoon racetrack rides from July 4, and he came back to us with this. Check it out as Kerrzy, Freya Prumm, the Occhilupo boys, Macy Callaghan, Nick Vasicek, Dean Morrison and a cast of quite a few more rode through that afternoon gold.

#Gold Coast#Kirra Snapper
