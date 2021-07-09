Look-Back: Basking In Kirra’s Afternoon Glow

If you ever go to Surfline’s homepage, you may have noticed that cute little “Cam of the Moment” module on the top right of the page. Maybe you’ve even gotten sucked in to it, dreaming about some faraway place — or better yet, realized that it’s going off down the street. Anyways, it’s been around quite a long time to offer a window into the surf around the world at that moment and as a way to showcase our global 700+ camera network — and, unsurprisingly, it often inspires some debate amongst the various teams at various times of day. (J-Bay or Nags Head? Lowers or Steamer Lane? Snapper or Kirra?) One fact that has not been up for debate over the last couple months is Puerto Escondido. The place has been the Cam of the Moment nearly every single morning (till it blows out at 10am) since May. And July 13th and 14th were just more (bigger) cherries on top of what has become a very large cake. Hit play above to see our favorite rides from the last two days.