Watch: Coco Nogales Steep and Deep at Puerto
As the old saying goes, “practice makes perfect.” With surfing, however, “perfect” is an elusive and unrealistic feat. That’s what makes it fun, right? But if there’s anyone who’s put in the time at Puerto Escondido, and has come close to a seamless symbiosis with the wave, it’s local legend Coco Nogales. And here he is from Wednesday, putting that experience into practice, and bagging one of the day’s best (and successfully ridden) bombs.www.surfline.com
Comments / 0