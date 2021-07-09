Watch: Coco Nogales Steep and Deep at Puerto

The thumping, unpredictable tubes of Puerto Escondido are an acquired taste. The place is not for everyone. You have to be prepared to paddle a lot, be comfortable watching way more waves than you catch, be ready to pull into 10 closeouts for every made tube, etc. Plus, it blows out at 10am every day, so you need to figure out something to do with the rest of your day. (Work from anywhere!) But if you’re a fan, you’re a fan. And if you’d been posted up here over the past couple months, you’d be solidly sunburnt, may have broken a few boards, your shoulders are toast — but you’d have been surfing some kind of hollow wave nearly every single day. And you may have gotten your best wave of the year. We’ve been getting a steady stream of video from Jaciel Santiago over the past couple weeks, and compiled our five favorite rides, for your viewing pleasure.