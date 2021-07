There have been quite a few reboots, restarts, and refreshes over the years in comics, regardless of which publisher you follow, though one of the more infamous ones is The New 52. The New 52 was envisioned as a way to bring all of DC's characters into the modern era and give new fans a fresh starting point after years of expanded backstory and continuity. As we know now, the execution was, well, mixed, to say the least, but there are a few concepts and characters from this era that fans still love, though there are also plenty fans don't. Thanks to writer Gail Simone, The New 52 is trending, and Simone and several other creators involved are revealing behind-the-scenes details about The New 52 and the books that launched underneath that umbrella.