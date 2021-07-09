The schoolkids in Zimbabwe who said they saw 'aliens'

Jacob Zuma, who served as South Africa’s president between 2009 and 2018, has been sentenced to 15 months in prison. Zuma, 79, was charged with contempt of court after he refused to appear before an inquiry that’s investigating alleged corruption under his administration. On Tuesday, Judge Sisi Khampepe said: “I am left with no option but to commit Mr. Zuma to imprisonment, with the hope that doing so sends an unequivocal message... The majority judgment orders an unsuspended sentence of imprisonment for a period [of 15 months].” According to BBC News, Zuma has been ordered to hand himself in within five days. The former president has previously insisted that he’s the victim of a huge conspiracy.