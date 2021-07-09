Middle West Sprits and OYO Vodka

General Manager of Middle West Spirits, Josh Daily, joined Archie for another “I’d Tap That” edition of the Joe Show Drive at 5. Founded in 2008, Middle West Spirits – Vodka, Whiskey, and Gin are all distilled right here in the heart of Columbus using locally sourced ingredients offering distinctive flavors of Ohio’s River Valley. Josh highlighted drinks made with various selections of OYO Vodka, including a White Russian, Beer Cocktail, and a bloody mary featuring Devil’s Crown Premium Bloody Mary Mix made by Chad Stewart of Faster Pussycat (not sold by Middle West Spirits). Each spirit featured on today’s I’d Tap That is listed below and pictures are also available to view in the gallery below. Visit the distillery just north of Columbus in the Short North area at 1230 Courtland Ave. Columbus, OH 43201. Middle West Spirits and OYO Vodka can also be found at State Liquor Agencies around Ohio and in 37 other states.