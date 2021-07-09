Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Columbus, OH

Middle West Sprits and OYO Vodka

qfm96.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGeneral Manager of Middle West Spirits, Josh Daily, joined Archie for another “I’d Tap That” edition of the Joe Show Drive at 5. Founded in 2008, Middle West Spirits – Vodka, Whiskey, and Gin are all distilled right here in the heart of Columbus using locally sourced ingredients offering distinctive flavors of Ohio’s River Valley. Josh highlighted drinks made with various selections of OYO Vodka, including a White Russian, Beer Cocktail, and a bloody mary featuring Devil’s Crown Premium Bloody Mary Mix made by Chad Stewart of Faster Pussycat (not sold by Middle West Spirits). Each spirit featured on today’s I’d Tap That is listed below and pictures are also available to view in the gallery below. Visit the distillery just north of Columbus in the Short North area at 1230 Courtland Ave. Columbus, OH 43201. Middle West Spirits and OYO Vodka can also be found at State Liquor Agencies around Ohio and in 37 other states.

qfm96.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
Columbus, OH
Lifestyle
Columbus, OH
Food & Drinks
City
Columbus, OH
Local
Ohio Food & Drinks
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
North West
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Distillery#Bourbon Whiskey#Food Drink#Beverages#State Liquor Agencies#Javascript
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Drinks
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
PoliticsABC News

Gov. Andrew Cuomo to be questioned in sexual harassment investigation: Reports

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo will be questioned on Saturday by investigators with the New York State Attorney General's office related to the probe into sexual harassment allegations made against him, according to reports. The independent probe into these accusations, ranging from alleged unwanted hugs to alleged inappropriate comments, has...
EnvironmentNBC News

More than 100 dead, as many as 1,500 missing after floods hit Europe

MAINZ, Germany — More than 1,000 people were still unaccounted for early Friday after raging floods in western Europe left more than 100 people dead and communities devastated as frantic rescue efforts entered a second day. In Germany over 100 people were killed after heavy rains pounded the country's western...

Comments / 0

Community Policy