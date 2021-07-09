Child Tax Credit: When Will Your Check Arrive?
) — When will your first advance Child Tax Credit check arrive? That may just depend on how your last stimulus check or tax refund arrived. On July 15, the Internal Revenue Service will begin sending millions of parents monthly payments for the updated Credit. Those payments are a product of the American Rescue Plan passed back in March. The amount will depend on household income and the number of children in the household. Its arrival date should be next Thursday if the IRS has your latest bank account information and has issued direct deposits in the past. If you receive stimulus checks and tax refunds by mail, it will depend on the vagaries of the U.S. mail system.denton.bubblelife.com
Comments / 1