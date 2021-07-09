40 Years Ago: ‘Donkey Kong’ Saves Nintendo From Failure

Known video game leaker Zippo is at it again and this time his sources have informed him that Nintendo has another animated project in the works and this time it is based on the Donkey Kong franchise. While a number of sources have stated that a new Donkey Kong game is in the works for the Switch (which we have yet to have confirmed by Nintendo) this new leak is for an animated Donkey Kong project. Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa has said that the Kyoto-based company is looking to utilise the animation space for its prestigious IP’s and it is starting with the Super Mario Movie, which is scheduled for next year. Here’s what Zippo has heard regarding the Donkey Kong animated series.