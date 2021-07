I’ve had several people ask me if the “coming foreclosure wave” is going to devastate the real estate market just like 2008. What they are talking about are all the loans that are in “forbearance” right now. These are loans where the lender is allowing the borrower to stop making payments for 3 months, 6 months or even longer. The fear is that once these borrowers need to start making their payments again, they won’t be able to catch up and millions of foreclosures will follow.