How ‘Rushist Choices’ Keep Creators From Being Better Allies

How do we relate to each other? How do we really work together? These were questions posed by Traci Kato-Kiriyama during BlogHer Creator’s Summit. In an empowering conversation with critically acclaimed singer-songwriter (and VOTY 100 honoree) MILCK, the artist and community organizer dove into the complexities of allyship and solidarity work, which she emphasized isn’t “charitable,” especially for those in different marginalized communities.