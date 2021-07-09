Cancel
Public Health

Direct Line from Steve Edwards: 7/9/21

 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUnfortunately, the local reality of COVID-19 continues to become more severe. We are currently at more than 100 inpatients in our system. This number would be higher, but due to staffing levels, some patients have been diverted to other health systems across the region over the past few weeks. However, these hospitals, in places like Kansas City and St. Louis, are also beginning to fill. This week, the closest location that would accept a patient from us at a particular time was Dallas. While the realities of “divert” are fluid, and locations may be able to accept patients at one point in time but not the next, this is concerning. Our fundamental message remains: vaccination. While it does not eliminate all disease, it keeps the vast majority of patients from requiring hospitalization, and prevents severe illness and death.

