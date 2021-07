Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are getting more comfortable putting their romance in the spotlight. On Wednesday night, the couple hit the town in NYC for a date night at Barcade. While A$AP Rocky rocked leather pants and a matching jacket, all eyes were on Rihanna with her high-slit dress and matching pink hat and accessories. Of course, what really caught our attention was their sweet smiles as they left the bar. After sharing a kiss inside, the couple was spotted with their hands intertwined as they laughed their way to the car. The rapper even gave Rihanna his jacket. Aww!