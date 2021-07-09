Cancel
Nanuet, NY

Wallauer Celebrates 100 Years With $100 Gift Card Giveaways, Realtor Discounts, and Chance for $1,000 Makeover Design Project

By rocklandreport
rocklandreport.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNANUET, NY – Wallauer Paint and Decorating Centers is celebrating 100 years of paint, hardware and design services in the Hudson Valley region. As part of their year-long celebration, the fourth-generation family-owned business has been giving away $100 gift cards to one lucky customer each month at each of its 15 stores as well as a separate opportunity to win a $1,000 Wallauer Makeover Design Project. The drawing for the $1,000 Makeover will be held on September 1, 2021.

