San Francisco, CA

2 more biotech companies, backed by industry pioneers, plot IPOs

By Ron Leuty
Posted by 
San Francisco Business Times
San Francisco Business Times
 6 days ago
Two Bay Area life sciences companies backed by industry legends filed for initial public offerings Friday, adding to the Bay Area biotech IPO queue. Heart-focused Tenaya Therapeutics Inc., a South San Francisco-based company launched from the Gladstone Institutes with the support of Genentech Inc.'s first scientist, Dave Goeddel, bookmarked its IPO at $100 million. Meanwhile, Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc., a San Jose company whose founder, Mir Imran, invented an early defibrillator, is lining up a $100 million offering to help it convert injectable drugs into pills.

San Francisco Business Times

San Francisco Business Times

San Francisco, CA
