2 more biotech companies, backed by industry pioneers, plot IPOs

The Computing Technology Industry Association Inc Company. The surge in demand for tech employees showed no signs of abating in the second quarter. According to a CompTIA analysis of Burning Glass Technologies Labor Insights data, 58% of the nation’s largest metro areas posted at least a 20% increase in tech job postings between the first and second quarters. Only 10 of the 148 metros in the analysis had fewer postings compared to the first quarter, which was also a strong quarter for tech hiring.