Co-existing with wily coyotes

Have you followed the recent coverage of coyote sightings in New Jersey? Have you seen a quick flash of a mysterious canine-like animal moving across the landscape, ducking into the trees or perhaps behind a building? If it was carrying any product marked ACME, or dropping anvils from hot air balloons, or carrying giant magnets, putting up detour signs, detonating TNT, or cruising around on roller skates with attached rockets, it was undoubtedly a coyote!!