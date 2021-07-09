Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wildlife

Co-existing with wily coyotes

southjerseylocalnews.com
 6 days ago

Have you followed the recent coverage of coyote sightings in New Jersey? Have you seen a quick flash of a mysterious canine-like animal moving across the landscape, ducking into the trees or perhaps behind a building? If it was carrying any product marked ACME, or dropping anvils from hot air balloons, or carrying giant magnets, putting up detour signs, detonating TNT, or cruising around on roller skates with attached rockets, it was undoubtedly a coyote!!

www.southjerseylocalnews.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coyote#Deserts#Wily#Tnt#Looney Tunes#American#Eastern#Rutgers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Wildlife
News Break
Pet Food
News Break
Science
News Break
Rutgers University
Related
Foreign PolicyPosted by
Reuters

U.S. sanctions seven Chinese officials over Hong Kong crackdown

WASHINGTON, July 16 (Reuters) - The United States imposed sanctions on Friday on seven Chinese officials over Beijing's crackdown on democracy in Hong Kong, Washington's latest effort to hold China accountable for what it calls an erosion of rule of law in the former British colony. The sanctions target individuals...
PoliticsABC News

Gov. Andrew Cuomo to be questioned in sexual harassment investigation: Reports

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo will be questioned on Saturday by investigators with the New York State Attorney General's office related to the probe into sexual harassment allegations made against him, according to reports. The independent probe into these accusations, ranging from alleged unwanted hugs to alleged inappropriate comments, has...

Comments / 0

Community Policy