Say Goodbye to Language Barriers with ‘Ambassador’
English has evolved to be the language of the world’s most international business communication. However, it isn’t always fair to expect people to speak it proficiently, and the inability to communicate in English doesn’t take away a person’s other invaluable skills and professionalism. Learning English and other languages is incredibly difficult. Fortunately, tech visionaries have introduced several solutions to overcome this communication barrier. The wearable device called Ambassador, produced by Waverly Labs is one of them.techacute.com
