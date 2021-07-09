What Is the Roth IRA 5-Year Rule?

Contributing to a Roth IRA (individual retirement account) might not seem like a surefire way to wealth until you take a peek at Peter Thiel's portfolio. Last month, ProPublica released Roth IRA data for the tech entrepreneur and uncovered a $5 billion balance. The report revealed that Thiel only started with a $2,000 contribution in 1999, which was the annual limit at the time. He used his contributions to buy 1.7 million shares of PayPal Holdings (a company he co-founded) for $0.001 per share, bringing his total purchase to $1,700. Because of the Roth IRA's incredible tax-free growth and withdrawal feature, he'll be able to tap into his $5 billion Roth IRA balance 100% tax-free if he doesn't touch his investment until after age 59 1/2.