What Is the Roth IRA 5-Year Rule?

By Robin Hartill
thebalance.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou may have heard of the 5-year rule for individual retirement accounts or IRAs. In reality, the 5-year rule is actually a set of three different rules that govern your IRA withdrawals. Two of the 5-year rules relate to Roth IRA withdrawals, while the third rule pertains to certain inherited IRAs.

#Roth Ira#Iras#Retirement Accounts
