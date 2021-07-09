OnePlus Confirms Nord 2 5G Smartphone

OnePlus recently released the Nord CE 5G: a revisitation of the first device from the Nord series with a more affordable price tag. The Core Edition looks like the original Nord, but if you dig deeper, there are a lot of differences between the two phones. Ahead of the launch of the Nord 2, we decided to publish a comparison between these two handsets for those who want to save money and get the greatest mid-ranger for their actual needs. If you think you can not afford the Nord 2 and you love the specifications of the OnePlus Nord and its brother Nord CE 5G, you are in the right place and you should go ahead with this specs comparison.