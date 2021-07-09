Cancel
OnePlus Confirms Nord 2 5G Smartphone

By João Cardoso
Cover picture for the articleOnePlus has confirmed yesterday that the successor to the Nord is real, in an announcement made by the company’s CEO and founder, Pete Lau, in a blog post in the OnePlus forum. The founder remarked on the success, both commercially and critically, of the original OnePlus Nord and expressed that this new aims at improving on its predecessor based on the feedback received from the OnePlus community and that it is a comprehensive upgrade from the first OnePlus Nord. This is the second released this year by the company after the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro.

Pete Lau
