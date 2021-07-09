Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wildlife

Dinosaur Utopia

By Peggy Hodgkins
kzmu.org
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen dinosaurs roamed the earth, Southeast Utah was a coastal paradise. Dinosaurs flourished in this utopia in numbers and variety of species unlike any other place. This coupled with the effective preservation of the bones in the rock, make Southeast Utah mecca for paleontologists young and old. Science Moab speaks with John Hankla from the Denver Museum of Nature & Science and a few of his recent students, Jake Percival and Megan Sims. We talk about life in the field and the work they are doing in the Grand Staircase Escalante National Monument.

www.kzmu.org

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dinosaurs#Museum#Earth
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Wildlife
News Break
Science
Related
Wildlifescitechdaily.com

200-Million-Year-Old Fossil Sheds Light on the Evolution of How Dinosaurs Breathed

An international team of scientists has used high-powered X-rays at the European Synchrotron, the ESRF, to show how an extinct South African 200-million-year-old dinosaur, Heterodontosaurus tucki, breathed. The study was published in eLife on July 6, 2021. In 2016, scientists from the Evolutionary Studies Institute at the University of the...
AstronomyThe Weather Channel

Asteroid 101: Asteroid Collisions, Impact Craters, and How One Such Crater Solved the Mystery of Dinosaur Extinction

About 65 million years ago, dinosaurs, along with several other peculiar creatures, lived peacefully here on Earth. These giant creatures existed on this planet for a long time, and could very well have lasted for long. Unfortunately, the perfect plan had a flaw—which arrived from the sky in the form of an asteroid that got distracted from its path and hurtled straight towards our world.
WildlifePosted by
SlashGear

Paleontologists describe a new iguanodon-like dinosaur

A group of researchers has discovered and described in new iguanodon-like dinosaur. The new species of dinosaur was identified from a jawbone fossil discovered in Spain. The dinosaur was likely a 6 to 8-meter long herbivore closely related to species found in modern-day China and Niger. The discovery represents a new styracosternan ornithopod genus and species and was described based on the right dentary of a single specimen from the early Cretaceous, early Barremian period.
Virginia StatePosted by
Only In Virginia

There’s A Dinosaur-Themed Park In Virginia Called Dinosaur Land

It’s been millions of years since dinosaurs roamed the earth. And yet there’s a place in Virginia where you can nearly imagine what that might have been like. You’ll need a sense of adventure, a strong imagination, and a pinch of humor. Dinosaur Land in White Post, Virginia is a family-friendly park and self-described educational […] The post There’s A Dinosaur-Themed Park In Virginia Called Dinosaur Land appeared first on Only In Your State.
WildlifeScience Daily

Sharp size reduction in dinosaurs that changed diet to termites

Dinosaurs were generally huge, but a new study of the unusual alvarezsaurs show that they reduced in size about 100 million years ago when they became specialised ant-eaters. The new work is led by Zichuan Qin, a PhD student at the University of Bristol and Institute of Vertebrate Paleontology and Paleoanthropology in Beijing. He measured body sizes of dozens of specimens and showed that they ranged in size from 10-70 kg, the size of a large turkey to a small ostrich, for most of their existence and then plummeted rapidly to chicken-sized animals at the same time as they adopted a remarkable new diet: ant-eating.
AstronomyEarth & Sky

Dinosaurs already in decline before asteroid?

Some 66 million years ago, on the Yucatán peninsula in Mexico, a 12 kilometer-wide (7.5 mile-wide) asteroid crashes to Earth. The impact causes an explosion whose magnitude is hard to imagine today: several billion times more powerful than the atomic bomb dropped on Hiroshima. Most of the animals on the...
Lake County, ORlakecountyexam.com

Dinosaur adventure awaits youth

Youth across Lake County are invited to take part in learning about dinosaurs in Oregon as part of the Lake County Library Summer reading program. The activity will be virtual and will take place at the Paisley Community Center on Tuesday, July 20, at 10 a.m.; in the Christmas Valley Community Center on July 20 at 2 p.m.; and at the Lakeview Library on Thursday, July 22, at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. The program is free.
SFGate

Rare, ghostly glass octopus photographed on recent Pacific Ocean expedition

This article, Rare, ghostly glass octopus photographed on recent Pacific Ocean expedition, originally appeared on CNET.com. Over the last month, a team of researchers from the Schmidt Ocean Institute has been exploring the depths of the Pacific Ocean, close to the remote and mostly uninhabited Phoenix Islands, east of Kiribati. The Institute's ocean adventures routinely uncover some of the great wonders of the deep ocean, like coral reefs as tall as the Empire State Building and this 34-day expedition was no different.
WildlifeSmithonian

Other Mammals, Not Dinosaurs, Kept Our Ancestors Down

Dinosaurs so thoroughly dominated the ancient world that they suppressed the evolutionary possibilities open for mammals. This notion has been around for decades now, and it seems to be backed up by the fact that no known mammal became larger than badger-sized during the time dinosaurs were the most prominent animals on land. But, thanks to decades of new fossil discoveries, paleontologists have realized an important twist in the story—it wasn’t dinosaurs that suppressed the evolution of our ancient mammalian ancestors, but other forms of ancient mammal.
SciencePosted by
BGR.com

New fossil discovery just revealed the biggest land mammal ever to walk the Earth

Earth always finds new ways to surprise us, and the latest episode was just written in China, where a team of paleontologists has discovered what’s currently believed to be the largest land mammal ever to walk the Earth. It’s a new species of giant rhino that would have stood taller than any giraffe and would have been as big as six elephants. The fossilized skull of this Paraceratherium linxiaense (Linxia Giant Rhino) measures more than three feet long. BEST PRIME DAY DEALS: Fire TV Stick 4K streaming device with Alexa Voice… $24.99 Apple AirPods Pro $189.99 Echo Dot (3rd Gen) – Smart speaker with Alexa –...
EnvironmentPosted by
The Independent

Climate change pushed dinosaurs into decline 10 million years before asteroid hit Earth, study says

Climate change pushed dinosaurs into a period of decline 10 million years before the 12-km-wide asteroid which brought about their extinction fell to Earth, a new study claims. While paleontologists have been in agreement for some time about the cause of dinosaurs’ eventual demise, until now experts have been divided on whether the reptilian group were thriving or struggling before the sudden end of the Mesozoic Era 66 million years ago. Now, an international team of scientists including experts from the University of Bristol have declared that dinosaurs experienced a sudden downturn 76 million years ago, when rates of extinction...

Comments / 0

Community Policy