Netflix, Killer of Video Stores, Opens ‘Fear Street’ Video Rentals Pop-Up Experience

By Erin Brady
Collider
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDo you miss going to video rental stores? If you’re in Hollywood right now, you’ve got a chance to return to one thanks to Fear Street Rentals. To promote their delightfully gruesome Fear Street trilogy, Netflix has opened a pop-up exhibit placing guests into the sinister town of Shadyside. Officially opening today, the experience will operate until July 18th, just two days after the final film premieres on the streamer.

