Netflix, Killer of Video Stores, Opens ‘Fear Street’ Video Rentals Pop-Up Experience

Fear Street Part One: 1994 is the first in a trilogy of films debuting on consecutive Fridays this month on Netflix, and they’re inspired by some R.L. Stine books that shifted 80 million units primarily in the ’90s, so prepare yourself for some hard, pipe-hittin’ nostalgia and enough alt-rock needle drops to break yer rusty cage, make you feel more human than human and f— you like an animal. The movies, all directed by Leigh Janiak, aren’t straight adaptations, but riff on and reiterate the edgy-teen vibe Stine sought as he tried to tap into an audience that grew out of his more youth-friendly scary stories, Goosebumps. They jump back in time with each chapter, so we should fully expect Part Two: 1978 to make us feel hot blooded, and Part Three: 1666 to hammer us with a well-tempered clavier.