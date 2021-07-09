Astros star Correa out for health and safety protocols
HOUSTON (AP) — Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa has been placed on the injured list due to health and safety protocols. Friday’s move came a day after Correa announced that he would not play in the All-Star game so he could spend time with wife Daniella, who is expecting the couple's first child. Manager Dusty Baker spoke of Correa being out of the lineup before the move was announced, but didn’t provide many details aside from saying he was not at the ballpark for the game against the New York Yankees.www.wcn247.com
