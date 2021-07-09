‘Lovecraft Country’ Creator Misha Green Signs Overall Deal With Apple TV+

Lovecraft Country’s cast and creator were reportedly all prepared to get Season 2 underway before the cancellation announcement came down. Deadline reported that HBO would not be picking up the show for another batch of episodes, but Borys Kit of The Hollywood Reporter says that the showrunner, Misha Green, had already written the episodes for Season2. In fact, the pitch had already been delivered last year. So, that makes all of these decisions by HBO even more confounding. HBO Max has made some amazing strides since launching its streaming platform. But, both Watchmen and Lovecraft Country have both met early ends as limited series. (It is important to note that Damon Lindelof’s show was positioned as a one-season deal from the moment a second season was broached.)