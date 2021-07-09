Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

‘Lovecraft Country’ Creator Misha Green Signs Overall Deal With Apple TV+

By Jon Mendelsohn
Collider
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMisha Green, the creator of the recently canceled HBO series Lovecraft Country, has just signed a major overall deal with Apple TV+. This deal will enable the writer, director, and producer to create many small-screen projects for the streamer. The news of this deal comes just one week after HBO canceled the Jurnee Smollett and Jonathan Majors-starring Lovecraft Country after its first season. Green was already developing a second season of the dramatic horror series, which was going to be titled Supremacy.

collider.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jennifer Lopez
Person
Jurnee Smollett
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Creator#Lovecraft Country#Hbo#Lovecraft Country#Hbo#Tomb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Apple TV
News Break
Apple
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
TV SeriesPosted by
aiptcomics

‘Lovecraft Country’ will not be back for Season 2

On Friday, Deadline.com’s Nellie Andreeva exclusively revealed some very sad news: Despite previous hints and reports to the contrary, HBO’s hit series Lovecraft Country will not be returning for a second season. HBO confirmed the decision in a statement to Deadline, explaining:. We will not be moving forward with a...
TV & VideosPopculture

Netflix Adding Intriguing '90s Thriller on July 1

Netflix users love a good thriller, with pulse-pounding adventures and mysteries often taking over the services' top 10 list. On July 1, the company is bringing back a quality thriller that could very well scratch that same itch and hit the top 10, itself. The movie in question is The Game, a 1997 movie directed by David Fincher and starring Michael Douglas and Sean Penn.
TV Seriesprimetimer.com

Misha Green

Showing 1 - 11 of 11 articles tagged "Misha Green" Lovecraft Country creator Misha Green jumps to Apple TV+. A week after HBO's cancelation of her horror series, Green has signed a multi-year development deal to create TV shows... Posted Friday 7/02/21 at 7:33PM EDT. HBO cancels Lovecraft Country after...
TV SeriesComicBook

Lovecraft Country: Cast and Creator Were Reportedly Committed to Season 2 Before Cancellation

Lovecraft Country’s cast and creator were reportedly all prepared to get Season 2 underway before the cancellation announcement came down. Deadline reported that HBO would not be picking up the show for another batch of episodes, but Borys Kit of The Hollywood Reporter says that the showrunner, Misha Green, had already written the episodes for Season2. In fact, the pitch had already been delivered last year. So, that makes all of these decisions by HBO even more confounding. HBO Max has made some amazing strides since launching its streaming platform. But, both Watchmen and Lovecraft Country have both met early ends as limited series. (It is important to note that Damon Lindelof’s show was positioned as a one-season deal from the moment a second season was broached.)
TV Seriesimore.com

Joel Kim Booster signs on for an unannounced Apple TV+ comedy

Apple TV+ has reportedly signed Joel Kim Booster to a new comedy series. The show will also feature Maya Rudolph and carries the working title Loot. While the series is yet to get a proper name, its working title is Loot, Variety goes on to say. Alan Yang and Matt...
TV Seriesmxdwn.com

HBO Announces No Second Season for ‘Lovecraft Country;’ Showrunner Misha Green Teases Possible Storyline

Fans of HBO’s horror series, Lovecraft Country, were genuinely frightened by the news cycle this weekend. Deadline reported the series, based on Matt Ruff’s novel of the same name, would not be getting renewed for a second season. Created by showrunner Misha Green (Underground), the alt-history show explored themes of American racism and horror through tales inspired by the genre novelist himself, H.P. Lovecraft (The Dunwich Horror, The Call of the Cthulhu).
BusinessVariety

Amazon Prime Video and IMDb TV Sign Multiyear Licensing Deal With Universal

Amazon’s Prime Video and IMDb TV have inked a multiyear licensing deal with Universal Filmed Entertainment Group, bringing blockbusters like “Jurassic World: Dominion” and “F9” to the company’s streaming platforms. Under the new agreement, Prime Video will have an exclusive pay-one window for UFEG’s slate of live-action films in the...
TV & VideosObserver

Sony TV and Vince Gilligan Extend Overall Deal

While Netflix developed a reputation for handing out mega-deals to uber-producers and Amazon is working hard to build a vast roster of first-look talent deals, one high-profile creator is staying put at his longtime home. Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul creator Vince Gilligan has renewed his overall deal with...
TV SeriesComicBook

Lovecraft Country Creator Shares New Look at Cancelled Season 2 Plans Following Emmy Nominations

The past few weeks have been pretty tumultuous for fans of HBO's Lovecraft Country, the genre-bending TV series that debuted to a lot of acclaim last summer. Earlier this month, it was confirmed that HBO would not be renewing the series for a second season, with the exact circumstances surrounding the decision being unclear, as series creator and showrunner Misha Green has hinted on social media that there were plans in place for a continuation. News of the cancellation upset fans of the series, and made the recent news that Season 1 of the series earned eighteen Emmy nominations particularly bittersweet. On Tuesday, Green reacted to the nominations on social media by posting another tease for the now-cancelled second season — the table of contents for the show bible.
TV & VideosEngadget

Apple TV+ and HBO Max earn their first best comedy Emmy nominations

Apple TV+ and HBO Max have picked up their first nominations in the top two Primetime Emmy categories. HBO Max's Hacks and The Flight Attendant, and Apple's excellent Ted Lasso all received nods for Best Comedy Series. All but one of the nominees in that category are streaming shows, with the exception of ABC's Black-ish. Netflix picked up a trio of nods for Emily in Paris, Cobra Kai and The Kominsky Method, while Hulu earned one for Pen15.
TV SeriesPosted by
UPI News

'Loki': Disney+ renews series for Season 2

July 14 (UPI) -- Loki will return for a second season on Disney+. The streaming service has renewed the series for Season 2, as seen in the Season 1 finale Tuesday. In a post-credits scene in the finale, a case file was shown with a red stamp reading "Loki will return in Season 2."

Comments / 0

Community Policy