‘Lovecraft Country’ Creator Misha Green Signs Overall Deal With Apple TV+
Misha Green, the creator of the recently canceled HBO series Lovecraft Country, has just signed a major overall deal with Apple TV+. This deal will enable the writer, director, and producer to create many small-screen projects for the streamer. The news of this deal comes just one week after HBO canceled the Jurnee Smollett and Jonathan Majors-starring Lovecraft Country after its first season. Green was already developing a second season of the dramatic horror series, which was going to be titled Supremacy.collider.com
