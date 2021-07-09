Hendricks wins 9th straight, Wisdom HR, Cubs beat Cards 10-5

(670 The Score) With his team mired in a long losing streak, Cubs manager David Ross’ frustration boiled over Monday evening. Ross was ejected in the top of the sixth inning of the Cubs’ eventual 13-3 loss to the Phillies for arguing balls and strikes. While the game got out of hand later, Ross expressed his anger at a pivotal moment in the game. With the score tied 2-2, Phillies star outfielder Bryce Harper led off the sixth inning with a walk when he took a close 3-2 pitch from Cubs lefty reliever Rex Brothers that was indeed just a bit low, according to replays.