Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Hendricks wins 9th straight, Wisdom HR, Cubs beat Cards 10-5

By MATT CARLSON - Associated Press
wcn247.com
 6 days ago

CHICAGO (AP) — Kyle Hendricks won his ninth straight decision, Patrick Wisdom hit a two-run homer and Chicago Cubs pounded the St. Louis Cardinals 10-5. Kris Bryant drove in three runs with a pinch-hit double to start Chicago’s five-run burst in the seventh inning before Wisdom went deep against his former team. Joc Pederson drove in three runs with a double in the first as Chicago won for the second time in three games following an 11-game losing streak. Hendricks allowed two runs on seven hits in 6 1/3 innings. Dylan Carlson had three hits and Paul DeJong homered for the Cardinals.

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kris Bryant
Person
Homer
Person
Kyle Hendricks
Person
Dylan Carlson
Person
Paul Dejong
Person
Joc Pederson
Person
Patrick Wisdom
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#The St Louis Cardinals
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Chicago Cubs
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
Daily Herald

Ross admits he wasn't sure how to break news to Chicago Cubs all-stars

David Ross admitted he wasn't quite sure how to deal with the responsibility of informing Kris Bryant and Craig Kimbrel they'd made the all-star team. Miami manager Don Mattingly tried to make a viral video out of it, at first telling rookie pitcher Trevor Rogers he was being optioned to the minor-league Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp before switching the story to an all-star congratulations.
MLBPosted by
ClutchPoints

Former Cubs star Ben Zobrist alleges wife Julianna had affair with pastor, who defrauded charity

Former Chicago Cubs star Ben Zobrist is currently embroiled in some ugly divorce proceedings with his wife, Julianna. Zobrist alleges Julianna had an affair with their pastor, Byron Yawn, who also is accused of defrauding Zobrist’s charity. Zobrist is seeking $6 million in damages in a lawsuit filed in Tennessee last week, according to Nick Vlahos of the Peoria Journal Star.
MLBkentsterling.com

Kyle Schwarber goes bombs away as Cubs owner Tom Ricketts counts the pennies he saved by letting him go

Kyle Schwarber has hit 15 home runs in his last 16 games. Fifteen homers is a lot in 16 games, which is 10% of a season. Prorated over an entire season, Schwarber would total an astronomical 150 home runs. That’s a more slow-pitch softball number of dingers than baseball. Schwarber’s success pleases me because he is a really nice guy and graduate of Indiana University. That the former Chicago Cub is doing all this damage since June 12th as a Washington National has me more than a little disturbed.
MLBSporting News

MLB trade rumors: Five soon-to-be-ex-Cubs and where they might be dealt

We’ve written about the Cubs’ dilemma a couple of times already this season. In early June, it was a piece looking at the difficult decisions the front office might face, as the team they dismantled a bit was exceeding internal expectations and playing like a contender. And then, in early July, a piece saying it was time to sell, after a disastrous stretch in June left them well behind the Brewers in the NL Central.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

3 former Chicago Cubs who are failing miserably this season

Although the Chicago Cubs brought kept its entire core of Javier Baez, Kris Bryant, Anthony Rizzo and Willson Contreras intact heading into 2021, last season saw a number of familiar faces end their time on the North Side. Of course, following the 2019 campaign, Chicago and manager Joe Maddon parted...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

4 Cubs who need to be traded out of town before deadline

The Chicago Cubs are going nowhere fast, so expect them to be selling off assets this month. The Lovable Losers have lost 11 straight games, and the Chicago Cubs are having a fire sale. There will be no Mary Christmas in July on the North Side of Chicago this year....
MLBBleacher Report

One Realistic Trade Each MLB Team Should Make Before Deadline

Colorado's Trevor StoryDavid Zalubowski/Associated Press. Major League Baseball's All-Star Game is less than a week away, and that means we are less than a week from entering the heart of trade-rumors season. The second half of July is always full of dugout hug watches, fake Ken Rosenthal Twitter accounts, and equal parts breaking news and wild speculation as we try to get a sense of which teams are buying and selling before the July 31 deadline.
MLBdodgerblue.com

Why Umpires Overturned Cubs’ Jason Heyward’s Home Run In Dodgers Game

Cody Bellinger provided the Los Angeles Dodgers with their first walk-off win this season, but his home run in the ninth inning was a mere inches from only tying the game. Already having hit a single and double, Jason Heyward lifted a fly ball down the left field line that carried just enough to clear the short fence and was ruled fair by third-base umpire DJ Reyburn.
MLBaudacy.com

David Ross believed Bryce Harper influenced umpire's key — and correct — call, got ejected, later admitted he was wrong

(670 The Score) With his team mired in a long losing streak, Cubs manager David Ross’ frustration boiled over Monday evening. Ross was ejected in the top of the sixth inning of the Cubs’ eventual 13-3 loss to the Phillies for arguing balls and strikes. While the game got out of hand later, Ross expressed his anger at a pivotal moment in the game. With the score tied 2-2, Phillies star outfielder Bryce Harper led off the sixth inning with a walk when he took a close 3-2 pitch from Cubs lefty reliever Rex Brothers that was indeed just a bit low, according to replays.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Joc Pederson comments on Cubs trade deadline plans, future in Chicago

Chicago Cubs outfielder Joc Pederson would like to extend his stay at Wrigley Field after the 2021 season. There was no hesitation from Joc Pederson describing the biggest difference between playing for the Los Angeles Dodgers to now playing for the Chicago Cubs. “The day games,” Pederson told Da Windy...
MLBPosted by
ClutchPoints

The perfect trade Padres must offer Cubs for Kris Bryant

Just a few weeks ago, the Chicago Cubs were in the driver’s seat in the National League Central. Now, they have lost a ton of games and will be selling at the MLB trade deadline. One player of note is Kris Bryant, who has garnered interest from many teams, especially with his contract situation in flux. And, of course, the San Diego Padres are one team that makes a ton of sense.
MLBaudacy.com

Who says no to this Red Sox trade for Anthony Rizzo?

Forget about the storylines that would come with a Red Sox trade for Anthony Rizzo. We get it, he was a former Red Sox' draft pick who was the most painful part of prying away Adrian Gonzalez from San Diego prior to the 2011 season. Ten years later, it just...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

3 players Cardinals should steal in the impending Cubs fire sale

It would be an unusual occurrence, but should the Cubs and Cardinals make a deal, these three players could be involved at the trade deadline. There have been just two trades in the last 25 years between the Cubs and Cardinals. It’s rare to see division rivals swap pieces with one another, but it’s not impossible.
MLBcubsinsider.com

The Rundown: Hendricks Trade Could Accelerate Retool, Schwarber Still Connected to Cubs Fans, Alonso Wins Derby, Mancini a Hero

“Woah, we’re halfway there, livin’ on a prayer. Take my hand, we’ll make it I swear.” – Bon Jovi, Livin’ On a Prayer. Though Jed Hoyer has yet to make a midseason trade, it almost feels like Kris Bryant, Javier Báez, and Anthony Rizzo are already gone. Rumors abound regarding the Cubs’ big three and it’s just too bad we’ve heard nary a peep about potential trades involving Ian Happ, Jake Arrieta, Zach Davies, and Eric Sogard. In fact, that quartet may well represent the team’s star power come July 31. Yikes, you thought things were bad now.
MLBchatsports.com

All-Star Kyle Schwarber weighs in on the anticipated breakup of the Cubs’ core

DENVER — If only Kyle Schwarber had gotten under a July 2 fastball from Dodgers lefty Julio Urias just a tiny bit more, it would have been yet another home run. Instead, the bull-necked, barrel-chested darling of the Nationals roped a base hit into right center, took a wide turn around first base and — oh, no.
MLBNBC Sports

Tomase: If Cubs are blowing it up, Red Sox should bring home Rizzo

Sometimes, great Red Sox prospects can go home again. The Sox famously acquired Curt Schilling at the Thanksgiving dinner table in 2003, 15 years after trading him to the Orioles for Mike Boddicker. Schilling needed only one season to help deliver the club's first World Series title in 86 years.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Cubs: 3 trades with Oakland Athletics to blow it up

After an All Star break that was full of plenty of excitement for baseball fans, the Chicago Cubs come back to reality. Kris Bryant’s performance in the 2021 MLB All Star Game was somewhat forgettable and Craig Kimbrel pitched one-fifth of an inning. There wasn’t much to watch if you’re...

Comments / 0

Community Policy