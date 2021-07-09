The Founders of This Bee-Free ‘Un-Honey’ Brand Are on a Mission to ‘Fix the Food Chain’
At the age of 40, Colin Carter was diagnosed with epilepsy, requiring a medicine regime that zapped his energy levels. He found himself turning to coffee for the caffeine to get through the slumps. Soon, that daily cup developed into a passion for gourmet beans. A curiosity about single origin and fair trade agricultural products followed. From there, the Single Origin Food Company was born.www.vegetariantimes.com
