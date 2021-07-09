Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

The Founders of This Bee-Free ‘Un-Honey’ Brand Are on a Mission to ‘Fix the Food Chain’

By Savanna Birchfield
Vegetarian Times
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt the age of 40, Colin Carter was diagnosed with epilepsy, requiring a medicine regime that zapped his energy levels. He found himself turning to coffee for the caffeine to get through the slumps. Soon, that daily cup developed into a passion for gourmet beans. A curiosity about single origin and fair trade agricultural products followed. From there, the Single Origin Food Company was born.

www.vegetariantimes.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vegan Food#Honey Bees#Food Chain#Pesticides#Sofc#Whole Foods#Safeway#Sprouts Famers Market
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Economy
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Industry
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Facebook
Country
Thailand
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Instagram
Related
RetailPosted by
pymnts

‘Founders In Residence’ Program Helps Brands Transition To D2C

Large marketplaces like Amazon create an amazing first step opportunity for entrepreneurs looking to test out if their business idea works — if they can create any consumer demand for their widget. And many brands do: there are over 15,000 thousand marketplace sellers on Amazon bringing in over $1 million a year.
Food & DrinksPosted by
WWD

Ghetto Gastro Founder Jon Gray Launches Product Brand Gastronomical

Ghetto Gastro cofounder Jon Gray is getting into the grocery game. Gray officially launched Gastronomical, his consumer product of reinvented pantry staples, this week with a kickoff event at Lower East Side restaurant Wildair. “When I look at the pantry in the grocery store, I think it’s ripe for innovation....
Pennsylvania State27 First News

Save the bees: Pa. loses nearly 50% of honey bee colonies

(WTAJ) — Bee Informed Partnership released their 15th annual survey results that showed the loss of honey bee colonies, however, they also offered ways to help save the bees. Bee Informed Partnership is a nonprofit that works with beekeepers to improve honey bee colony health and survivorship across the U.S.,...
California StateBevNET.com

Audacious Brands Acquires LOOS And Expands Into California Cannabis Beverage Market

Australis Capital Inc., operating as Audacious Brands announced the acquisition of California-based cannabinoid infused drinks company LOOS. The company’s first product, a 2oz “shot” infused with 100mg of THC, is available in three flavors – Orange Crush Sativa, Green Dream Hybrid, and Lavender Indica. The products are vegan, gluten-free and low-sugar. LOOS plans to release a number of other products across several key categories, including CBD-infused shots. The LOOS founders will report to Chief Business Development Officer Leah S. Bailey.
Recipesnosh.com

Feel Good Foods’ COO Moves To Co-Founder Role

After laying the foundation for the company’s success, Siverson is reigniting his start-up passion and returning to his entrepreneurial roots. The Feel Good Foods team will continue to support Siverson on his next steps and he will remain on the board and continue to be a shareholder. “My entrepreneurial endeavors...
Animalstowardsdatascience.com

Saving The Humble Honey Bee With AI

What did you eat yesterday? Did it include almonds, apples, blueberries, cauliflower, or cabbage?. For those of us who are fortunate to have plentiful access to these foods, we can no longer take them for granted. And not because of climate change, land shortages, or destructive agricultural practices (although these...
Patrick Schwarzeneggernosh.com

Elevator Talk Episode 38: Emerging Food Brands

Episode 38 of Elevator Talk features leaders from Rowdy Bars, Brave Good Kind, Revolution Gelato, Nostalgia Coffee Roasters and Jackalope Energy. Watch founders and CEOs introduce their brands and provide a recap of recent news and updates. This week’s special co-host is Wade Yenny, the director of grocery for Jimbo's Naturally, who will share his thoughts, questions and feedback with the participants.
Restaurantssouthernthing.com

19 fast-food chains with Southern roots

Did you know that some of your favorite fast-food chains have Southern roots?. Well, they do. We all know that Chick-fil-A is a Georgia company, and of course, we know that KFC began in Kentucky (duh). But there are plenty of other places -- from Fazoli's to Church's Chicken -- that set up shop down here.
RestaurantsTrendHunter.com

Fast-Food Chain Audio Ads

Dunkin', the popular American fast-food chain formerly known as Dunkin' Donuts, recently launched a new audio ad that dramatically increased consumer engagement. The new campaign dynamically matched ad content with the content users were listening to in real-time. The tool, called the Sympaphonic Ads tool, was developed by AI Music and created to "automatically adjusts the background audio of marketing messages to fit with different music genres."
Economybizjournals

Food: Is 'shrinkflation' messing with your favorite brands?

Food lovers are beginning to notice that as some food prices go up, other brands are decreasing their volume to stave off inflation. NPR reports that consumer advocates are noticing some popular products, including some from General Mills, are changing the size of their packaging and lowering the volume what's inside.
AgriculturePosted by
94.3 Lite FM

Vegan “Honey” Is Here: Where To Buy the Bee-Free Sweetener

Drop the agave nectar and maple syrup – Food tech company The Single Origin Food Co [Sofco] just raised $1.1 million to bring its Un-Honey vegan honey to customers across the US. The Delaware-based company recently hosted seed funding to deliver its product to more consumers, and continue its progress in mimicking bee-based honey. The Vegan Un-Honey uses plant-based ingredients alongside organic flower pollen to deliver a honey product without the involvement of honey bees.
RecipesPosted by
GreenMatters

The Sweetest Vegan Honey Brands and Recipes

From agave to maple syrup, there are endless vegan liquid sweeteners that do a great job at replacing honey. But if you’re looking for a vegan honey alternative that truly tastes just like the honey produced by bees (which the bees actually make for themselves to eat during the winter), you’ll be happy to know that there are several dedicated plant-based honeys on the market — as well as many easy recipes for making vegan honey at home.
Animalschange-links.org

Another Honey Bee Die-Off Threatens Food Supply

Did you know that if the bees disappeared, it would leave us with minimal food sources at skyrocketing prices? Bee statistics reveal that these creatures may be small, but they’re some of the most essential little workers in the world. Most Crucial Bee Statistics and Facts to Know. There’s a...
Beauty & Fashionnationalblackguide.com

This Community Is On A Mission to Elevate Black-Owned Brands

Pop of Culture, founded by Nyema Igwe, is a community that celebrates and supports Black entrepreneurs and creatives through multi-city pop-up shops, marketing, networking events, access to resources, and more. Since 2019, they have gone from just a platform to a community that has worked with over 100 Black-owned fashion, beauty, art, food, and lifestyle brands in the U.S. and Lagos, Nigeria. Founder and Executive Director, Nyema Igwe, shares the inspiration behind creating this community:
Beauty & Fashionnewbeauty.com

11 Brand Founders Share What Inclusivity Means to Them

This article first appeared in the Summer 2021 issue of New Beauty. Click here to subscribe. Note from industry insiders making strides to meet the needs of previously underrepresented consumers. Here they share what inspires them and what inclusivity means to them. “We saw a market gap for clean, cultural...
Atlanta, INWashington Times-Herald

Mumbe's Bee Farm: Tipton natives launch operation selling honey, pumpkins, gourds

ATLANTA, Indiana — Five years ago, Nick Mumbower decided to buy a single beehive to place on his property located just outside Atlanta. He had purchased the large house and 10 acres there five years earlier, when his family moved from their native Tipton to the property. With so much land, Mumbower's dad suggested he get a beehive and see what happened.
RestaurantsPosted by
EatThis

America's Largest BBQ Chain Is Launching a New Restaurant Brand

The parent company of Dickey's BBQ Pit, America's largest BBQ chain, has been serving you pit-smoked chicken wings for the past four months under the name Wing Boss. The virtual brand has been so successful since its inception in March that the company decided to turn it into a brick-and-mortar operation.

Comments / 0

Community Policy