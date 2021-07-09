Cancel
Albuquerque, NM

Man Charged with Shooting at Passing Car

By lroybal
kool1045fm.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Mexico State Police recently arrested an Albuquerque man for allegedly shooting at a passing vehicle. Adam Romanek is accused of firing a shotgun at a woman driving on I-40 near Santa Rosa early Wednesday morning. Authorities said Romanek stole his father’s vehicle in Albuquerque and drove to a rest stop along the highway, where he allegedly tried to get people out of their vehicles while armed with the shotgun before he fired at the woman. Romanek is facing several charges, including aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and possession of a stolen vehicle.

