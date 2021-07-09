Cancel
Billionaire Richard Branson will be on Board Virgin Galactic Flight

By lroybal
kool1045fm.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe billionaire owner of Virgin Galactic, Richard Branson, will be on board a spacecraft when it launches this Sunday. Two pilots and three other mission specialists will make up the crew. Branson’s voyage is set to take place just nine days before fellow billionaire Jeff Bezos, the former CEO of Amazon, takes off for his own trip to the edge of space in one of his Blue Origin rockets. Branson says his goal and the mission of Virgin Galactic is to “open space to humankind.” Sunday’s launch will take place in the New Mexico desert in the small town of Truth or Consequences.

kool1045fm.com

