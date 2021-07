TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two Topeka men are behind bars after a narcotics search warrant was served on NW Jackson St. on Friday morning. The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says Joseph W. Mullins, 51, and Jason C. Hokanson, 34, both of Topeka, have been arrested and face multiple charges after a narcotics search warrant was served in an area of NW Jackson St. on Friday morning.