Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pet Services

The Rise of Post-Pandemic Pet Sitting — and How To Make Money Doing It

Posted by 
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1whVa6_0asZ1AbS00

When the CDC granted Americans the ability to travel domestically again as vaccines rolled out, Americans got to it. As a result, an industry that went through quite a downturn during the pandemic is seeing a significant resurgence: pet sitting. If you weren’t even aware that pet sitting was an industry, then you may be surprised that before the pandemic, in 2019, the global pet-sitting market size had a value of $2.6 billion — and that number is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 8.7% through 2027, according to Grandview Research.

Shop: Feel-Good Shopping From These Do-Good Pet Supply Brands
Options: 50 Free Things To Do With Your Pet

Here are tips on breaking into this potentially very lucrative field and how much you can expect to earn.

Work With a Service

While you certainly could set up your own business through word of mouth or posters in your neighborhood, pet sitter and writer Racheline Maltese of New York City recommends you work with a service instead. She sits exclusively for cats through a service called “Meowtel.” The service takes a fee for every sit, but over time, she says, their fee drops as you develop regular clients.

“There’s a lot of legal risk when you’re in people’s homes and caring for animals. If you want to be protected from accusations of theft or (if) something happens to an animal you have no control over, or you get bit or scratched, working with a service is worth thinking about. The one I work with provides insurance. It helps you get business and makes your situation safer,” she said.

Rover is another service that offers pet sitting and dog walking through a free online account. “Rover connects sitters and walkers with pet parents in their neighborhood who are looking for loving care for their furry family members. Rover makes it easy for pet parents to rebook with their favorite sitters and walkers, while also connecting sitters with new pet parents in need of care,” said Kristin Sandberg, pet trends expert at Rover.

Check Out: 20 Pets That Make Millions for Their Owners

What Is the Work Like?

The term pet sitting might be a little misleading, as it also involves other tasks, Maltese explained, such as “cleaning litter boxes, texting people ‘here’s what your pet did today, here’s anything you should worry about, I watered your plants.'” Sometimes, though her primary animal is always a cat, there are other animals, such as a chinchilla in one house and a snake in another, whom she also checks on.

She also stresses that being professional is of the utmost importance — not only because it’s the right thing to do, but because “90% of clients have cameras. On one hand that’s great because they can check up on their animal, but you can’t be in people’s houses chilling on your phone. You should assume they’re checking on you.”

Find Out: How Your New Cat or Dog Will Impact Your Wallet

Be Flexible and Prepared

Pet sitting is a job that requires tremendous flexibility, said Maltese. As a freelance writer and author, she sets her own schedule and can pick and choose the sitting options that work for her. If you have a full-time job or kids at home, it may not be ideal for you. Additionally, Maltese stressed, “You really have to love animals and people because you wind up in situations.” She’s found that after the pandemic, people are lonely and stressed. “So you get a lot of frantic checking-in about pets. You get clients going through divorces, clients traveling because of deaths in the family. A lot of emotional support goes into the work.”

In addition, she specializes in “difficult animals,” those that require medication or need injections. She sits for one especially high-maintenance cat. “At 4 p.m. every day it has to sit on someone’s lap and will scream until you let him, and he needs an asthma inhaler.”

“If you love pets, are knowledgeable, it’s a great gig. I felt like I was a prepared person going into it, and it was a learning curve. I recommend people know what they’re prepared to do.”

Sandberg echoed this, saying, “First and foremost, we’re a network of pet lovers and each new sitter and dog walker has to love animals. We know that pets are family and pet parents are looking for a loving pet care provider who will love their pet like their own.”

See: How Much It Costs To Adopt a Shelter Pet

What You Can Earn

But just how lucrative is this business? Is it worth it? For Maltese, who took the work on part time to finance a new hobby in figure skating, the answer is a hearty yes. She sets her own rates through Meowtel, charging $28 per 20 minute sit, though she also offers 45 and 90 minute visits. Before the pandemic, she says she’d earn around $1,500 at the busy times of year such as Thanksgiving and another $1,500 during the two weeks around Christmas and New Year’s. But since travel has opened up, she’s now earning $3,000 a month and turning down work because she can’t do it all.

At Rover, said Sandberg, each sitter also has the ability to set their own price per service and create their own schedule based on availability. “For example, you may be a student who walks dogs in between classes or a retiree who has more schedule flexibility and offers pet sitting or doggy daycare Monday through Friday to earn extra money on the side. A 30-minute dog walk on average is $15-$25 and an overnight stay is on average $35-$45 per night, depending on location.”

Of course, you must consider your expenses, such as gas, and the time it takes you to travel to a gig. For Maltese, most of her clients are within a 20-minute walk or subway ride from her house. But if you’re spending a lot of time and gas, you might want to rethink your territory.

More From GoBankingRates Last updated: July 9, 2021

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : The Rise of Post-Pandemic Pet Sitting — and How To Make Money Doing It

Comments / 0

GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates

El Segundo, CA
38K+
Followers
4K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

 https://www.gobankingrates.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pet Sitting#Cdc#Cat#Dog Walking#Cdc#Americans#Grandview Research#Rover#Maltese#Meowtel
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Economy
News Break
Pet Services
News Break
Cats
News Break
Pets
Related
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
Mashed

61% Of People Always Avoid This Item At Dollar Stores

No one enters a dollar store expecting quality, whether that is in their products or their business practices. But equally, since expectations have gone subterranean, shoppers actively avoid some items. To discover which item people spurned the most, we polled 645 U.S. residents and the results might surprise you. The...
PetsMySanAntonio

Lessons from the pandemic: How the relationship with our pets continues to grow

(BPT) - The pandemic has brought with it a number of challenges, from quarantining to social distancing and remote working — all of which resulted in more time at home. For some, this meant more quality time with family, including pets. According to a survey by the makers of Seresto, more than one-in-three pet owners got a pet during the pandemic.
PetsPosted by
People

7 Cooling Items to Prevent Your Dog from Overheating, According to a Vet

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. Just like in humans, when a pet overheats, it can lead to serious health risks. "Dogs can overheat and suffer from heat exhaustion, which can become fatal," according to Dr. Zay Satchu, co-founder and chief veterinary officer of New York City-based veterinary clinic Bond Vet. When their internal body temperature becomes critically high, "pets can become dehydrated and their body can begin to have multiple organ failure." If not treated immediately, a pet may suffer or die from complications of organ damage, so it's important to keep an eye out for symptoms of overheating, such as an increased breathing rate, "dry or sticky gums, excessive drooling, changes of the gum and tongue color, decreased energy level, altered mental state or loss of consciousness," said Dr. Satchu.
Petskiss951.com

Pet Parents You Could Win $2000 And Goodies For Your Pet!

Pet Parents do you want to win $2000? Pet parents are juggling a lot right now: financial realities of pet parenthood, returning to work as well as traveling and leaving those furry friends at home. And not to mention the messes. BISSELL and Wag! have decided they want to help you out. To support the millions of people who became pet parents in the crazy year that was 2020, BISSELL and Wag! are giving away cash, care, and cleaning equipment to take away some pet stress and mess.
PetsPopular Science

Best dog crate: These indestructible pet products for the home keep your pup cozy and safe

Amazon Basics Premium Folding Portable Soft Dog Crate. Whether it’s a trip to the vet or a safe place for your dog to rest while you’re at work, a crate is among the must-have dog supplies for most pet owners. The best dog crate safely contains your dog with space for movement and has the strength to withstand anxiety behaviors or chewing. Everything from your dog’s size and personality to how and where you plan to use the crate will determine which model is right for you and your dog. Check out this list of the best dog crates the pet products market has to offer, including a heavy-duty dog crate for escape artists and a budget-friendly model if times are tight.
Pet ServicesTrendHunter.com

Affordable Dog Treat Dispensers

The Petcube Bites 2 Lite comes in at half the price of its predecessor, Bites 2 with Amazon's voice-activated assistant. This new and more affordable way for pet owners to dispense treats to pets is packed with features, since it can be used as a smart speaker and it comes with a Petcube-specific Alexa skill for slinging treats at a pet.
Petspetplace.com

How Much Water Do Pets Need?

Pet nutrition is complicated and occasionally controversial. Some ingredients and diets have earned spirited champions, while others inspire ire in the pet-owning community. While pet parents and vets may never agree on subjects like raw pet food or vegetarianism for cats and dogs, everyone agrees that water plays an essential role in canine and feline nutrition.
PetsPosted by
Mashed

You Should Never Let Your Pets Eat Hot Dogs. Here's Why

With summer heating up, opportunities abound for lots of outdoor grilling. And while there are many cookout items that may be appetizing to both people and dogs alike, what's a tasty meal for humans is not always safe for animals to eat. In fact, one of the most common cookout favorites is also one of the worst offenders when it comes to your pet's health — hot dogs. According to Lifehacker, most hot dogs are loaded with salt and fat, neither of which is good for your dog's digestive system.
PetsYakima Herald Republic

DIY Dog Grooming: Skip the Professional Groomer and Save Money

This was a budget blemish I could not ignore: My dog’s professional grooming cost more than my own hair cuts. At $80 plus tip every three months, little Lola’s dog spa days were adding up quickly. Once we went into lockdown, and Lola’s fur was getting out of control (aka,...
Pet Servicespetguide.com

A Pup Above Cooks Up World’s First Sous Vide Dog Food

Recently two very lucky pups (ahem, mine!) got the opportunity to try some delicious vittles from A Pup Above, the first Sous Vide Dog Food that is available for retail purchase. Your pet’s going to love it so much, they won’t even know about how good it is for them!
Petspurewow.com

25 Kid-Friendly Dog Breeds That Are Ideal for Your Growing Family

Thinking of adding a puppy to your growing family? Make sure you go with a kid-friendly dog breed. Not all canines are, shall we say, enthusiastic about children. Kid-friendly breeds tend to be active, obedient and affectionate. These animals will thrive on family outings, eagerly learn commands and happily share their space with family members. Avoid breeds known for their stubbornness, independence or aloof personalities, as these breeds may need more space than a kid is willing to give.
PetsCNET

Yes, your cat hated having you at home during lockdown, survey says

It became a cliche of the coronavirus lockdown: Dogs were overjoyed that their owners were suddenly home all the time, while cats couldn't wait for their humans to go back to the office and leave them alone. Even The Wall Street Journal wrote up a jokey point-counterpoint with each pet having its say. (The dog headline was "Why Not Work at Home Forever?" while the cat headline bluntly declared, "America Needs to Get Back to Work.")
Kansas City, KSflatlandkc.org

KC Animal Shelter Dealing With a Post-Pandemic Onslaught of Pets

At the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, KC Pet Project wasn’t particularly crowded. There were fewer pets coming in, and interest in adoptions and fostering was soaring as people sheltered at home. Despite growing interest in adopting, there weren’t many animals to give away, leading to long waits. In April...
PetsVictoria Advocate

You might be a bad pet owner if...

Just when I think I have seen it or heard it all, something else happens at the clinic that makes me scratch my head (or bang it against the wall). My pastor once said that if a topic starts making you uncomfortable, that means that is likely an area of your life that you need to work on. Well the same goes for pet ownership. As an owner, you committed to being your pet’s caretaker and advocate. There are scenarios that we have seen throughout the years that I would like to see corrected or changed. So here is the hard truth and if you get offended, then you may want to re-evaluate your priorities as a pet owner.
San Diego, CAsduptownnews.com

Heading back to the office? Four ways to prep your pets for post-pandemic life

While not everyone was pleased with work-from-home mandates during the pandemic, pets have likely enjoyed the company, frequent play breaks and extra time outdoors. However, as mask mandates loosen and California prepares to fully reopen its economy, many owners will soon return to work — but not in the next room, on the couch or at the kitchen table.

Comments / 0

Community Policy