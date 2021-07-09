Cancel
Staten Island, NY

FOUND: Missing 12-year-old SI girl home safe, NYPD says

By 1010 Wins Newsroom
1010WINS
 6 days ago

A 12-year-old Staten Island girl who went missing on Thursday has been found safe, the NYPD said in a press release. The girl was reported missing Thursday evening.

