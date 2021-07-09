Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Class of 2022 Center Jalen Washington Commits to UNC

By Isaac Schade
Posted by 
AllTarHeels
AllTarHeels
 6 days ago

A day after Marquette transfer Dawson Garcia committed to the Tar Heels for the 2021-22 season, Carolina landed their third commit in the class of 2022.

Jalen Washington, a 6'9", 210-pound center, committed to UNC on Friday afternoon. Washington, the first five-star commitment of the Hubert Davis era, is from West Side High School in Gary, Indiana.

The Tar Heels extended an offer to Washington back on Sunday, May 2.

He ranks 21st nationally in the 247 Sports Composite, while also being the fourth-ranked center and the top recruit in the state of Indiana. 247’s own ranking has Washington at 25th nationally, sixth positionally, and also first in Indiana. ESPN ranks Washington 21st nationally, fourth positionally and first in Indiana.

In addition to Carolina, Washington held 12 other known Division I offers: Alabama, DePaul, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Louisville, Maryland, Michigan State, Oklahoma, Penn State, Purdue, and Stanford.

247’s Brian Snow had these words to say about Washington:

“Has ideal combination of size, length, skill and athleticism at the forward position. Has a huge wingspan and great hands, A new age power forward with tremendous upside. Can make shots from three, score down low or create off the dribble, A do-it-all player. A tremendous rebounder and someone who should be able to defend all over the court. He has to continue to get stronger and more consistent with his motor, but the physical tools and skills are there for him to be an elite prospect.”

Stay with AllTarHeels for all your recruiting information. We’ll update you on UNC’s 2022 recruiting class as it continues to unfold.

Send Isaac Schade an email to talk more about this article.

Follow us on Twitter: @SI_Heels | @isaacschade

Comments / 0

AllTarHeels

AllTarHeels

Raleigh, NC
42
Followers
87
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

AllTarHeels is a FanNation channel covering University of North Carolina athletics

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Maryland State
State
Indiana State
State
Washington State
State
Illinois State
State
Alabama State
State
Oklahoma State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Snow
Person
Hubert Davis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unc#Depaul#Unc#West Side High School#Sports Composite#247#Espn#Division#Purdue#Stanford#Twitter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
University of North Carolina
News Break
Purdue University
Sports
Penn State University
News Break
College Sports
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Sports
Stanford University
Sports
Marquette University
Related
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Biden hails 'transformative' child tax credit payments

President Biden on Thursday hailed the expanded child tax credit as a “transformative” achievement that would offer needed relief for families and made the case for Congress to further extend the payments in forthcoming legislation. In remarks from the White House, Biden said the payments would spur the largest one-year...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Breyer says he's undecided on Supreme Court retirement

Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer told CNN in a new interview that he is undecided on retirement. The 83-year-old justice said “no” when CNN legal analyst Joan Biskupic asked if he has decided when he will retire. He also detailed two reasons that would contribute to any decision to leave...
EnvironmentPosted by
The Hill

Death toll climbs past 110 in European floods

The death toll in Germany and Belgium has climbed past 110 after heavy rainfall produced extreme flooding that caused buildings to collapse and trapped people inside their homes. There are at least 60 people that died in the German state of Rhineland-Palatinate and at least 43 people who died in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy