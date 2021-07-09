Class of 2022 Center Jalen Washington Commits to UNC

A day after Marquette transfer Dawson Garcia committed to the Tar Heels for the 2021-22 season, Carolina landed their third commit in the class of 2022.

Jalen Washington, a 6'9", 210-pound center, committed to UNC on Friday afternoon. Washington, the first five-star commitment of the Hubert Davis era, is from West Side High School in Gary, Indiana.

The Tar Heels extended an offer to Washington back on Sunday, May 2.

He ranks 21st nationally in the 247 Sports Composite, while also being the fourth-ranked center and the top recruit in the state of Indiana. 247’s own ranking has Washington at 25th nationally, sixth positionally, and also first in Indiana. ESPN ranks Washington 21st nationally, fourth positionally and first in Indiana.

In addition to Carolina, Washington held 12 other known Division I offers: Alabama, DePaul, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Louisville, Maryland, Michigan State, Oklahoma, Penn State, Purdue, and Stanford.

247’s Brian Snow had these words to say about Washington:

“Has ideal combination of size, length, skill and athleticism at the forward position. Has a huge wingspan and great hands, A new age power forward with tremendous upside. Can make shots from three, score down low or create off the dribble, A do-it-all player. A tremendous rebounder and someone who should be able to defend all over the court. He has to continue to get stronger and more consistent with his motor, but the physical tools and skills are there for him to be an elite prospect.”

Stay with AllTarHeels for all your recruiting information.

