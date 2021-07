Restaurants, retail space and possible office space are planned in a new Leander development at the corner of US 183 and Hero Way. Leander City Council approved the first zoning reading for a proposed development called Leander Marketplace on July 15 in a 5-2 vote; Council Members Becki Ross and Jason Shaw voted against approval. Council asked to include added prohibited uses within the development, which will be heard in a second reading scheduled for Aug. 5.