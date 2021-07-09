8 unique festivals to attend on a day trip from Chicago
Are you a fan of day trips from Chicago who also loves to grab a bite and take in performances at summer festivals? We've found a way to combine your passions at some of the most unusual regional fests and events within driving distance of Chicago. Sure, you could catch the Foo Fighters amid a crowd of tens of thousands of people at Lollapalooza, but you can't see amateur cirus performers, observe a gigantic tug-of-war game or throw chunks of cow dung in Grant Park (as far as we know). We've tracked down a slate of Midwestern festivals that offer an alterative to the city's usual slate of summer events—and you'll likely be able to sample some intriguing food and spot interesting sights along the way. If you need a break from clutching a plastic cup on the same old streets, take a day trip from Chicago and attend one of these unique festivals.www.timeout.com
Comments / 0