Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ohio State

Four-Star '23 DB R.J. Jones breaks down June visit to Ohio State

By Greg Biggins
Posted by 
247Sports
247Sports
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco defensive back R.J. Jones visited a couple of Pac-12 schools in early June as well as Ohio State later in the month.

247sports.com

Comments / 0

247Sports

247Sports

27K+
Followers
220K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Local
Ohio College Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Bosco
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Calif#American Football#Bellflower#Pac 12
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
College Sportssaturdaytradition.com

Paul Finebaum says this team most likely to drop out of College Football Playoff this season

If there is one team from last year’s College Football Playoff that won’t make the cut in 2021, SEC Network’s Paul Finebaum says it would be Clemson. Speaking on ESPN’s Get Up on Wednesday, Finebaum was asked which team he thought would not make a return appearance to the College Football Playoff this fall. He says Clemson fits the description, primarily because of its Week 1 opponent.
Alabama Statesaturdaydownsouth.com

Alabama football announces football recruiting violation

Alabama football self-reported minor recruiting violations as part of a department wide announcement. The football violation and was reported June 11, days after the NCAA’s ban on in-person recruited was lifted, per AL.com. The school said a student host provided an official visitor with transportation and entertainment outside of the...
Georgia Stateclemsonsportstalk.com

Georgia quarterback, mom explain why he camped at Clemson

Feel the difference - The MOST DIGITAL CONTENT covering your CLEMSON TIGERS! Avoid clickbait and sites bloated with advertising!. Four-star quarterback Malachi Singleton‍ (North Cobb High, GA) had his pick of college football camps to attend in June, but the sophomore, who passed for 1,619 yards and 15 touchdowns while also rushing for 1,091 yards and 17 touchdowns chose to workout at Dabo Swinney’s camp on June 5.
Ohio StatePosted by
Cleveland.com

Why did J.T. Tuimoloau commit to Ohio State football over Oregon, USC and Washington? Buckeyes Recruiting

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Defensive lineman J.T. Tuimoloau was the last unsigned player in the 2021 recruiting class, and on Independence Day, he finally committed to Ohio State. The nation’s No. 3 player chose the Buckeyes over Oregon, USC and Washington following a month filled with official visits delayed by a year by the pandemic. His June 18 trip to Columbus was the only time he came to OSU during his recruitment, but that was all he needed.
Posted by
UPI News

Five-star DE Jeremiah Alexander chooses Alabama football over Clemson

July 8 (UPI) -- Five-star defensive end Jeremiah Alexander announced his commitment to the Alabama Crimson Tide football program Thursday. Alexander, the top-ranked prospect in the state of Alabama, committed to the Crimson Tide over the Clemson Tigers and a host of other schools. The Thompson High School (Alabaster, Ala.) product also considered Georgia and UCF, among others.
Louisville, KYPosted by
247Sports

Relationship between Louisville and '23 four-star guard Lawrent Rice continues to strengthen

FISHERS, Ind. - Playing with All Ohio Red 16s, 2023 four-star guard Lawrent Rice had the attention of Louisville head coach Chris Mack at the adidas Invitational/Gold Gauntlet Regional during the first weekend of July's live period. With Mack in attendance on Friday, Rice helped his team to a 2-0 start in the event. The team had similar results on Saturday to finish with a 4-0 mark.
Ohio Statechatsports.com

Ohio State football: Ryan Day shown insane disrespect

Head Coach Ryan Day addresses his team following the Ohio State football Spring Game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Saturday, April 17, 2021. Ohio State Football Spring Game. It seems that PFF has jumped the shark, or at least some members of that company have. One member believes that the man who leads the Ohio State football program is not a top 20 coach.
NFLPosted by
247Sports

LOOK: Five-star recruit reveals what he likes about Dan Mullen's recruiting pitch

Harold Perkins is one of the top football prospects in the recruiting class of 2022. A 247Sports Composite five-star recruit, Perkins has 32 Division I scholarship offers. Perkins is the No. 13 overall ranked player and No. 1 ranked linebacker in the recruiting class of 2022. One of the schools he has an offer from is the Florida Gators and head coach Dan Mullen.
Mobile, ALPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

4-star LB Shemar James makes commitment

The Georgia Bulldogs and Alabama Crimson Tide were among the top contenders high school football recruit Shemar James. James is a four-star outside linebacker prospect, who plays football for Faith Academy in Mobile, Alabama. Now, Shemar James has committed to Dan Mullen and the Florida Gators football program. James will...
NFLPosted by
247Sports

2022 NFL Mock Draft: Notre Dame's Kyle Hamilton could be fit for Urban Meyer, Jacksonville Jaguars

Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton is one of college football's top players in the secondary and enters his junior season this fall as a potential first-team All-American candidate for the Fighting Irish. Another stellar campaign, analysts say, should lock in a first-round selection in next year's NFL Draft as an elite player at a position not often viewed favorably early on Day 1.
Clemson, SCtigernet.com

Clemson duos at WR, CB ranked in top-10 by national outlet

Clemson has quite the arrangement of talent going into the 2021 season. Boiled down to the top pair of players at a position, the Tigers grade well according to Pro Football Focus at wide receiver and cornerback. PFF's Anthony Treash says Justyn Ross and Joe Ngata, who are both looking...
Washington StatePosted by
247Sports

Four-star RB Emeka Megwa breaks down commitment to Washington "the culture is really crazy"

Keller (Texas) Timber Creek four-star running back Emeka Megwa announced his commitment to Washington on Thursday afternoon, live on CBS Sports HQ. Megwa was one of the first prospects in the 2022 class to see his recruitment go national and he had close to 40 offers. Nobody recruited him harder than the Huskies led by the efforts of Keith Bhonapha, and Megwa took his official to check out the Pac 12 program over the weekend.
San Diego, CAPosted by
247Sports

Four-Star DB Jahlil Florence cuts his list to three

San Diego (Calif.) Lincoln defensive back Jahlil Florence cut his list of schools down to three earlier today. The final three for Florence are Michigan, Oregon and Washington. He has already taken an official visit to Michigan, an unofficial visit to Washington and has an official trip locked in with the Ducks as well.
College SportsPosted by
247Sports

Five-star Mark Mitchell breaks down official visits

OVERLAND PARK, Kans. -- Five-star forward Mark Mitchell isn't having the summer that he expected to have, but he is certainly making the most of it as he tries to figure out which college option will be best for him. Thursday night, 247Sports had the opportunity to speak with him and get the latest on the No. 11 ranked player in the class of 2022's recruitment.
College SportsPosted by
247Sports

LOOK: Four-Star Isaac Traudt on Official Visit to UNC

North Carolina hosted an class of 2022 prospect Isaac Traudt for an official visit earlier this week. Traudt, a four-star forward, was one of Hubert Davis' first offers after being hired in April and is considered one of the Tar Heels' top targets in the cycle. He spent over two days in Chapel Hill and was UNC's seventh and final visitor in June.

Comments / 0

Community Policy