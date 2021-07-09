6 Best Austin, Texas Restaurants Perfect For Outdoor Dining
Summer is in the air. Flowers are blooming, birds are singing, warm breezes are beckoning us to spend time outside, and there is no better way to do that than with friends enjoying a delicious meal on an outdoor patio. Austin, Texas has a plethora of incredible restaurants with outdoor dining. Here are six of my favorite restaurants either within Austin’s walkable downtown, overlooking Lake Travis for spectacular sunsets, or for a special night out.www.travelawaits.com
Comments / 0