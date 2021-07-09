Monarchs welcome El Paso Locomotive tonight at Zions Bank Stadium
Following a 3-1 defeat in Colorado Springs last weekend the Monarchs are back home at Zions Bank Stadium tonight as their Mountain Division nemesis El Paso Locomotive FC comes to visit. Once again the Monarchs defense will be tested as the second place Locomotive leads the division in goal differential and has recorded four clean sheets so far this season. Former RSL player, Sebastian Velasquez has returned from Israel and will be with the Locomotive tonight.www.rslsoapbox.com
