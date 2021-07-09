Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Monarchs welcome El Paso Locomotive tonight at Zions Bank Stadium

By David Cheever
RSL Soapbox
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing a 3-1 defeat in Colorado Springs last weekend the Monarchs are back home at Zions Bank Stadium tonight as their Mountain Division nemesis El Paso Locomotive FC comes to visit. Once again the Monarchs defense will be tested as the second place Locomotive leads the division in goal differential and has recorded four clean sheets so far this season. Former RSL player, Sebastian Velasquez has returned from Israel and will be with the Locomotive tonight.

www.rslsoapbox.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Moberg
Person
Malik Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Zions Bank Stadium#Real Monarchs#Locomotive#Mountain Division#El Paso Locomotive Fc#Rsl#Usl#Real Salt Lake#Espn#Timi Sobowale Midfielders
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Soccer
News Break
Sports
Related
El Paso, TXfctucson.com

Championship season set to concludes in El Paso

FC Tucson already has wrapped up the Women’s Premier Soccer League Desert Conference championship, but it has one goal left:. Finish off the season undefeated. The final hurdle will be the final game of the season at El Paso Surf on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. The game is at Jefferson...
El Paso, TXPosted by
600 ESPN El Paso

Locomotive FC Jump Into First Place After Win Over Real Monarchs

For the first time this season, El Paso Locomotive FC (6-1-3) is at the top of the standings in the USL's Mountain Division. Despite starting their 2021 campaign two weeks after most clubs, head coach Mark Lowry's team has been a model of consistency all season. It paid off last night in Salt Lake City, Utah when El Paso won a key road match over the Monarchs (2-7-4) by a 3-1 final score. Maybe the key for the Locos is how they prepare on match day for their opponents.
MLSABQJournal

Follow live: New Mexico United at El Paso Locomotive FC

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — New Mexico United is kicking off its Saturday night matchup against United Soccer League Championship division rival El Paso on the Locos’ home turf at Southwest University Park. United (4-4-2) is hoping to snap a two-game losing streak as it ends a three-game road swing. The Journal’s...
MLSEl Paso Times

El Paso Locomotive player Dylan Mares honored

El Paso Locomotive FC midfielder Dylan Mares was named the USL's Player of the Week for his performance last Saturday against New Mexico United. Mares scored twice Saturday night in a span of just more than 90 seconds to help Locomotive FC to a 2-1 win in front of 8,136 fans at Southwest University Park. El Paso remains in second place in the Mountain Division, two points back of Rio Grande Valley FC. The two goals were Mares' first of the season.
MLSEl Paso Times

Locomotive look to build momentum at Real Monarchs

The El Paso Locomotive's search for goals has taken two different directions as they prepare for Friday's game at Real Monarchs. They went out and got a goal scorer from their past when they brought Sebastian Velasquez back in the fold after a stint in Israel. Then they turned to...
MLBsandiegouniontribune.com

Minors: O’Grady, Westphal star in El Paso rout

Rounding up the action at the Padres’ minor league affiliates. Triple-A El Paso’s 16-0 win was an entirely one-sided affair. The Chihuahuas amassed 20 hits with left-hander Luke Westphal not allowing a single one in five innings when the rain in the top of the sixth inning ultimately halted the game.
Soccerchatsports.com

USMNT's Ethan Horvath Signs With Nottingham Forest

One of the U.S. men's national team's Concacaf Nations League final heroes has a new club. Goalkeeper Ethan Horvath is a free agent no more, having signed a three-year contract with Nottingham Forest in England's second tier after spending over four years with Club Brugge in Belgium. It was Horvath who entered for an injured Zack Steffen in the second half of the Nations League title match vs. Mexico and saved Andres Guardado's last-gasp penalty to preserve the U.S.'s extra-time victory over El Tri in Denver, right near where Horvath was raised.
MLSRSL Soapbox

What Andrew Brody’s broken toe means for RSL

It is extremely weird for me to be writing this headline, but here we are in the year 2021, and this is the headline that I’m not only writing, but one that I think I should be writing. See, somehow, Andrew Brody ended up in our starting eleven at Real...
MLSstarsandstripesfc.com

Tanner Tessmann signs with Venezia FC

It’s transfer season and that means America’s talented soccer playing teenagers are being sought by clubs in Europe. After rumors linking him to Italy, Tanner Tessmann has officially signed with Venezia FC in a move that came together quickly this week. Tessman is a promising midfielder with FC Dallas and...
MLSchatsports.com

Major Link Soccer: San Diego gets Stoney

San Diego, Major League Soccer, Seattle Sounders FC, National Women's Soccer League, Jill Ellis, Chicago Red Stars, OL Reign, Gianluca Busio, El Salvador, Casey Stoney. The NWSL’s San Diego team may not have the same glitz or glamor as their SoCal counterparts, Angel City FC, but so far they seem to have a bit more substance. They’ve got Jill Ellis on board already, and now they’ve announced that Casey Stoney is officially going to be their first manager following her time with Manchester United. All-Star voting is open for MLS now, and Sarah Bouhaddi’s red card from the weekend has been overturned. In international competition, Alex Roldan and El Salvador became the first team to qualify for the Gold Cup quarterfinals.
Soccernorthwestgeorgianews.com

U.S. mauls Martinique in CONCACAF Gold Cup

Daryl Dike scored twice to pace the U.S. men's national team to a 6-1 victory against Martinique in Kansas City, Kan., on Thursday - a win that advanced the U.S. to the quarterfinals of the CONCACAF Gold Cup. The U.S. and Canada qualified from the four-team Group B with 2-0-0...
MLSchatsports.com

USMNT vs. Martinique: 2021 Gold Cup Odds, Live Stream and Schedule

United States men's national soccer team, CONCACAF Gold Cup, Gregg Berhalter, Haiti, 2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup, Odds BK, Martinique, Martinique national football team, Children's Mercy Park, Jackson Yueill. The United States men's national team continues group-stage play in the CONCACAF Gold Cup against one of the confederation's minnows Thursday. Gregg...

Comments / 0

Community Policy