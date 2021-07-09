How Phil Mickelson kept Jon Rahm’s wife at ease at the U.S. Open
Jon Rahm had never been here before. Neither had Kelley Rahm, his wife. Nor, of course, their newborn son, Kepa. Phil Mickelson had, and he pulled up a chair. Jon Rahm, during the final round of last month’s U.S. Open, birdied his second-to-last hole to move into a tie for the lead, then birdied his last at Torrey Pines to take it. But not win it. Not yet. Louis Oosthuizen, was a shot behind and playing the 15th. Rahm signed his scorecard, gathered his wits and headed to the range to ready for a potential playoff.golf.com
