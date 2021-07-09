Cancel
Frisco, TX

Frisco Police: 6-year-old dies after being pulled from local pool

By Anthony Wood
audacy.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrisco (1080 KRLD) - Frisco Police have reported that a 6-year-old child has died after being found unresponsive in an HOA pool a day prior. According to police, they received a call about a possible drowning at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 8th in the 5100-block of Beacon Hill Drive. Upon arrival on the scene, police found that the child had been pulled from the water by lifeguards who had subsequently attempted to save the child's life.

