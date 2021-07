Workers in the Boulder, CO Metropolitan Statistical Area had an average (mean) hourly wage of $33.87 in May 2020, about 25 percent above the nationwide average of $27.07, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Regional Commissioner Michael Hirniak noted that, after testing for statistical significance, wages in the local area were higher than their respective national averages in 16 of the 22 major occupational groups, including life, physical, and social science; sales and related; and personal care and service. Only one groups had significantly lower wages than their respective national averages: construction and extraction.