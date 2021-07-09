Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Carrollton, MO

Carrollton R-7 School Board to meet July 13

By Taya White
KMZU
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCARROLLTON — The Carrollton R-VII School Board will meet in regular session Tuesday. Some topics of discussion are the summer school report, the track replacement update, and the 2021-2022 staff orientation scheduled. Other topics include fund transfers, copier bids and a 2021A policy update. The board will move into closed session to approve minutes of a previous closed session meeting, and discuss personnel and real estate matters.

www.kmzu.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Education
City
Carrollton, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Estate#Summer School#Vii School Board
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
Related
BusinessPosted by
ABC News

Regulator sues Amazon to force recall of hazardous products

Safety regulators are suing Amazon to force it to recall hazardous products sold on its site, including flammable children’s pajamas, faulty carbon monoxide detectors and hair dryers that don’t protect users from getting electrocuted. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, which filed the complaint late Wednesday, said the online shopping...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Breyer says he's undecided on Supreme Court retirement

Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer told CNN in a new interview that he is undecided on retirement. The 83-year-old justice said “no” when CNN legal analyst Joan Biskupic asked if he has decided when he will retire. He also detailed two reasons that would contribute to any decision to leave...

Comments / 0

Community Policy