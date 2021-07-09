Carrollton R-7 School Board to meet July 13
CARROLLTON — The Carrollton R-VII School Board will meet in regular session Tuesday. Some topics of discussion are the summer school report, the track replacement update, and the 2021-2022 staff orientation scheduled. Other topics include fund transfers, copier bids and a 2021A policy update. The board will move into closed session to approve minutes of a previous closed session meeting, and discuss personnel and real estate matters.
