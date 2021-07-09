Cancel
Luka Doncic - Dallas Mavericks - Game-Worn Earned Edition Jersey - Recorded a Triple-Double - 2020-21 NBA Season

NBA
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe NBA and MeiGray are proud to offer fans and collectors across the globe the opportunity to own a piece of history... a jersey worn in a game during the 2020-21 National Basketball Association regular season, by #77 Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks. Doncic wore this jersey wore this...

auctions.nba.com

NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Luka Doncic’s 9-word reaction to incredible gesture from Dallas County, Mavs

July 6 has officially been declared as the Luka Doncic Day, and the Dallas Mavericks youngster absolutely loves it. Dallas County made the resolution on Tuesday, citing that Doncic is on his way to joining Mavs legend Dirk Nowitzki in the history books. They also cited his on and off-court contributions to the team and city before emphasizing he is an “ambassador to the game of basketball.”
NBAchatsports.com

Dallas Mavericks: Luka Doncic masterful as Slovenia advances to Olympics

Dallas Mavericks Luka Doncic (Photo credit should read BULENT KILIC/AFP via Getty Images) The Dallas Mavericks are looking to improve the roster around Luka Doncic this offseason, but first, the 22-year-old superstar was trying to lead his native Slovenia to the Olympics. The country of just over 2 million has never played in the event. Doncic was determined to get them there.
NBAchatsports.com

Dallas Mavericks' star Luka Donic adds another accolade to his resume

Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic now has his own official day in Dallas County (Texas) -- July 6th. This decision was made by the Dallas County Commissioners Court to recognize Doncic, 22, and passed by Judge Clay Jenkins. From this point on, the region will now honor the Mavericks forward for his contributions on-and-off the court.
NBAYardbarker

NBA Rumors: Dallas Mavericks Could Target Spencer Dinwiddie

The Dallas Mavericks lost in the first round of the playoffs once again, despite the best efforts of superstar Luka Doncic. The Mavericks desperately lacked scoring, as there was not a player on that roster that consistently put the ball in the basket aside from Doncic himself. Mark Cuban has...
NBANew York Post

Luka Doncic leads Slovenia to first Olympics berth with triple-double

The postseason didn’t go how Luka Doncic wanted. But the Mavericks’ star guard didn’t let that get him down for too long. He led his native Slovenia to its first berth in the Olympics, capping it off with a triple-double on Sunday in a 96-85 victory over Lithuania in a last-chance qualifying tournament.
NBAdallassportsfanatic.com

Luka Doncic still on Dallas’s mind this summer as the county honors him

Even over a month after the Mavericks were eliminated in the game seven of their first round series against the Clippers, superstar Luka Doncic is still being talked about daily in the city of Dallas. On Tuesday, Dallas County officially declared July 6th to be Luka Doncic Day. What exactly...
SportsBoston Globe

Luka Doncic, Slovenia down Lithuania to win its way into Summer Games for the first time

Luka Doncic and Slovenia are headed to the Olympics for the first time, after winning, 96-85, over host Lithuania to clinch a spot in the Tokyo Games. Doncic — the MVP of the tournament in Kaunas — was simply brilliant: 31 points, 11 rebounds, and 13 assists, the first triple-double by any player in any of the four men’s basketball Olympic qualifying tournaments that were played in the past week to determine the last four teams in the Olympic field. “I don’t care about the MVP,” Doncic said. “We won here. We’re going to the Olympics, the first time in our country. It’s amazing. I think every kid dreams about being in the Olympics. I did, too. So, here we are. We fought really, really hard and I think we deserve to be here.” Lithuania was one of four nations playing host to Olympic qualifiers that ended Sunday, all four being winner-take-all events, one team from each region making the Tokyo field. And all four home teams fell short of the Olympics, as Croatia and Canada lost semifinal games — and Serbia, the reigning Olympic silver medalists, were stunned in a regional final by Italy. Jonas Valanciunas, Arnas Butkevicius, and Mantas Kalnietis each scored 14 for Lithuania, which will miss the Olympics for the first time since getting its independence from the Soviet Union; it had been to each of the past seven Olympics, starting in 1992 . . . Nico Mannion scored 24 points, Achille Polonara scored 22, and Italy reached the Olympics for the first time since the 2004 Athens Games — leading by as many as 24 before a stunned arena in Belgrade. Danilo Andjusic scored 27 for Serbia, which finished second behind the United States at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games . . . Moritz Wagner scored 28 points and Germany is headed back to the Olympics for the first time since 2008, after topping Brazil to win the qualifying tournament in Split, Croatia. Robin Benzing scored 13 points and Maodo Lo scored 10 for Germany, which is seeking its first Olympic men’s basketball medal.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Cole Anthony Fires Back At Fan Criticizing Luka Doncic's NBA 2K22 cover

Cole Anthony had a big response to a fan criticizing the decision of putting Luka Doncic on the cover of the upcoming NBA 2K22. The Slovenian has earned his stripes in his first three seasons in the league, becoming one of the most exciting players to watch. It wasn't a...
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Hawks star Trae Young’s new tattoo has a massive Luka Doncic connection

Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young just got some ink done. The 22-year-old quickly took to Twitter to share his new piece, and it unsurprisingly garnered quite a significant amount of reactions on social media. What we could not help but notice, though, is how Young’s new tat has a massive connection to Dallas Mavericks stud Luka Doncic.
NBAdallassportsfanatic.com

Luka Doncic, Dirk Nowitzki both grace the cover of NBA 2k22

Just add to the list of accolades for Luka Doncic and Dirk Nowitzki. This morning, 2K Sports announced the cover athletes for NBA 2K22 and you guessed it: Doncic and Nowitzki both received the honor. For Luka, he will grace the cover for both the standard and cross-gen bundle edition...
NBANBA Analysis Network

This Mavericks-Raptors trade pairs up Pascal Siakam, Luka Doncic

There will be plenty of eyes on the Dallas Mavericks in the offseason and it is because of drama surrounding Kristaps Porzingis. The Mavericks were eliminated in the first round of the NBA postseason once again this year and that could push them toward a quick retool of the roster around Luka Doncic.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Knicks eyeing Mavs playmaker — but it’s not Luka Doncic

When Luka Doncic’s reported frustration with the Dallas Mavericks’ front office surfaced, there were some talks he should move to the New York Knicks. Even former NBA player and current ESPN analyst Jay Williams said that it is “feasible.”. However, according to latest rumors, it is not Doncic that the...
Dallas County, TXKTEN.com

Dallas County Officials Declare July 6th as Luka Doncic Day

DALLAS, Texas (MAVERICKS) - It was a storybook moment after Doncic helped his nation beat Lithuania, 98-85, to clinch a spot in the Tokyo Olympics. For the first time, Doncic and Slovenia — a country with a population of just 2.1 million people — are headed to the Olympics thanks to the Dallas Mavericks sensation.

