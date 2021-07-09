Luka Doncic - Dallas Mavericks - Game-Worn Earned Edition Jersey - Recorded a Triple-Double - 2020-21 NBA Season

Luka Doncic and Slovenia are headed to the Olympics for the first time, after winning, 96-85, over host Lithuania to clinch a spot in the Tokyo Games. Doncic — the MVP of the tournament in Kaunas — was simply brilliant: 31 points, 11 rebounds, and 13 assists, the first triple-double by any player in any of the four men’s basketball Olympic qualifying tournaments that were played in the past week to determine the last four teams in the Olympic field. “I don’t care about the MVP,” Doncic said. “We won here. We’re going to the Olympics, the first time in our country. It’s amazing. I think every kid dreams about being in the Olympics. I did, too. So, here we are. We fought really, really hard and I think we deserve to be here.” Lithuania was one of four nations playing host to Olympic qualifiers that ended Sunday, all four being winner-take-all events, one team from each region making the Tokyo field. And all four home teams fell short of the Olympics, as Croatia and Canada lost semifinal games — and Serbia, the reigning Olympic silver medalists, were stunned in a regional final by Italy. Jonas Valanciunas, Arnas Butkevicius, and Mantas Kalnietis each scored 14 for Lithuania, which will miss the Olympics for the first time since getting its independence from the Soviet Union; it had been to each of the past seven Olympics, starting in 1992 . . . Nico Mannion scored 24 points, Achille Polonara scored 22, and Italy reached the Olympics for the first time since the 2004 Athens Games — leading by as many as 24 before a stunned arena in Belgrade. Danilo Andjusic scored 27 for Serbia, which finished second behind the United States at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games . . . Moritz Wagner scored 28 points and Germany is headed back to the Olympics for the first time since 2008, after topping Brazil to win the qualifying tournament in Split, Croatia. Robin Benzing scored 13 points and Maodo Lo scored 10 for Germany, which is seeking its first Olympic men’s basketball medal.