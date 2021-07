If you have a pile of USB cables this handy Arduino Cable Tracer project can help you test and diagnose your USB cables from issues, making sure you have the most efficient and safest possible system charging your mobile devices and gadgets. The project has been built by the team over at TechKiwiGadgets and allows you to test a variety of different cable connections and will quickly diagnose if your cable is faulty. Check out the video below to see the Arduino Cable Tracer in action.