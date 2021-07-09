Suspect in Austin, MN homicide caught after month-long manhunt

PxFuel

A teenager accused of killing an Austin, Minnesota, dad has been captured after more than a month on the run.

Miguel Nunez Jr., 18, was charged with second-degree murder last month in the death of 45-year-old David Harris.

He evaded arrest a couple days after the June 7 shooting, which happened at a local residence. Per KAAL, Nunez had gone to the home to "buy marijuana and threatened to shoot everyone if he wasn't given all the drugs."

When David Harris intervened with his gun, he was shot and killed, leaving behind a wife and a son, the station says.

Harris was described by the Albert Lea Tribune as a pastor who worked with "troubled youth and gang members to encourage them to change their lives."

According to a statement from the Austin Police Department, Nunez was arrested Thursday at a residence in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

He was found the in the attic of the home, the Star Tribune reports.

Per Keloland, the arrest warrent said that Nunez and three accomplices went to Harris’s home "under the guise of buying marijuana, and with the intention of robbing the dealer, who lived in the house with Harris."

In addition to Harris, Nunez and one other person were shot during the incident, the station notes.

It's not clear when Nunez is due to make his next court appearance.