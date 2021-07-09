Rangers History Today: The Cliff Lee Trade

On this date in Texas Rangers history, the Rangers made the deal that would effectively send them to the 2010 American League championship.

On July 9, 2010, the Rangers knew they had a chance to win their first division title in more than a decade. They knew it. But they needed a piece. They needed pitching. And they had a target: Cliff Lee.

At the time, Lee was one of baseball’s best pitchers. But, he had become something of a rent-a-player. Cleveland traded him to Philadelphia at the trade deadline in 2009 as the Phillies were making a push to the playoffs. The Phils ended up losing the World Series to the New York Yankees.

That offseason, the Phillies moved Lee to Seattle. With the Mariners, he was 8-3. But Seattle was going nowhere by early July and they were looking to move Lee, who was in the final year of his deal. The Yankees wanted him, of course. The Yankees want everything. But the deal fell through. Once that happened, the Rangers pounced.

The Rangers moved a boatload of talent to get it done, led by their prized first-base prospect Justin Smoak. The Rangers also gave up three pitchers — Blake Beavan, Josh Lueke and Matt Lawson — to get Lee and reliever Mark Lowe.

Every Rangers fan will tell you it was worth it. While Lee went 4-6 down the stretch for the Rangers, he was masterful in the postseason, winning three AL playoff games and striking out at least 10 players in each win, the first pitcher to ever do that.

Also on this date …

July 9, 1991: Three Rangers — Rafael Palmeiro, Ruben Sierra and Julio Franco — represented the Rangers at the All-Star Game, held at Toronto’s Skydome.

July 9, 1992: The Rangers fired manager Bobby Valentine. Former Rangers player and then-Rangers bench coach Toby Harrah took over for the remainder of the season.

July 9, 1996: Catcher Iván ‘Pudge’ Rodríguez started for the American League and hit No. 6 in the order at the All-Star Game, held at Philadelphia. Pitcher Roger Pavlik made his first All-Star Game appearance.

July 9, 2002: Shortstop Alex Rodriguez was the only Rangers player to appear in the All-Star Game, held at Milwaukee. Rodriguez hit third in the order and started at shortstop. He also participated in the Home Run Derby.

July 9, 2019: At Cleveland, Joey Gallo, Hunter Pence and Mike Minor represented the Rangers at the All-Star Game.

