Virginia Beach, VA

Investigation Leads to Recovery of Stolen Firearms- Arrests Made

 11 days ago

​VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The VBPD's Crime Suppression Squads (CSS) have been unwavering in their efforts to "stop the shooting cycle" by removing illegal guns from the streets.

Through proactive policing and high-quality investigative measures, the 2nd Precinct CSS team recently identified individuals who were contributing to the violent crime and quality of life issues within the Atlantis neighborhood.

On July 4, 2021 officers observed the identified suspects armed with firearms equipped with extended magazines in a shopping center located at 1077 Virginia Beach Blvd. The CSS officers arrested 20-year-old Tyshaun Hines and 18-year-old Tyrell Ellis without incident. Multiple firearms, with extended magazine capacity were recovered

Tyshaun Gregory Lamont Hines, of Virginia Beach, VA, has been charged with possession of a stolen firearm and 4 counts of carrying a loaded firearm in public.

Tyrell Maurice Ellis, of Norfolk, VA, has been charged with possession of a stolen firearm and 2 counts of carrying a loaded firearm in a public place.

