Gresham, OR

Grand Jury Declines to Charge Gresham Officer for Killing Israel Berry

By Alex Zielinski
The Portland Mercury
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Multnomah County grand jury has declined to indict a Gresham cop on criminal charges for killing Portlander Israel Berry in May 2020. Gresham officer James Doyle fatally shot Berry, 49, on May 31 in Southeast Portland. Doyle and other Gresham officers were assisting Portland Police Bureau (PPB) officers that Sunday evening due to PPB's preoccupation with racial justice protests occurring at the same time. Around 9:30 pm, Doyle and several Portland officers responded to a 911 call of a disturbance near SE Powell and 122 Ave.

