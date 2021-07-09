Cancel
Italy VS UK: Battle of the sportscruiser superpowers

 23 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThese two nations make the hottest yachts of this class in the world. But who comes out on top? Sam Fortescue picks the contenders of the high seas. Forget Russia versus the US, India versus Pakistan or even Gondor versus Mordor – the only superpower showdown we’re interested in here is the UK versus Italy - and we're not just talking about the UEFA Championship final. What makes these countries such fierce competitors on the global scene, you ask? They both make the finest, fastest and frankly most fun sportscruisers on the planet. And if you’re in the market for a 12 to 24 metre weekender for crew-free blasts into the sunset, you’ve got two great choices: la dolce vita or a stiff upper lip. Both have their charms, but, importantly, which one is going to turn the most heads when cruising into Cala di Volpe? The strutting, prideful Italians or the unassuming, measured Brits?

www.boatinternational.com

LifestyleTravelDailyNews.com

Holidays to Italy shown the red card by half of UK holidaymakers

The latest research by Butter, the UK’s only Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) travel agency, has revealed that 53% of us would be unlikely to opt for Italy as a holiday destination after the Euro final heartbreak the Italian national team delivered on Sunday. It’s been a whirlwind of emotions...
Economycryptoslate.com

After UK and Cayman Islands, Binance now faces regulatory concerns in Italy

Regulatory pressure surrounding Binance keeps increasing as Italy joins the club of jurisdictions that issued notices referring to the biggest crypto exchange by trading volume. Italian government authority, responsible for regulating the country’s securities market, Commissione Nazionale per le Società e la Borsa (CONSOB) issued a warning that states Binance...
EnvironmentNewsbug.info

Italy battles hundreds of wildfires

Rome — Italy's emergency services continued to battle wildfires across the country on Thursday. The regions sent 34 requests for support from firefighting aircraft, the country's civil defence authority said Thursday evening. The requests came from Calabria in the south; Lazio, where the capital Rome is located; and the islands...
Economytechstartups.com

Elon Musk warns the US Military: China will overtake the US. “The US will be militarily second to China” without radical innovation, Musk says

Early this year, Elon Musk’s friend and co-founder of PayPal Peter Thiel, warned that big tech companies are too cozy with China. Calling Google a ‘treasonous’ company,” Thiel said the tech giant is working with the Chinese military through its artificial intelligence work with Chinese universities, a charge that Google later denied as “baseless.”
Daily Mail

The next Covid variant could kill up to one in THREE people: SAGE warns doomsday scenario is 'realistic possibility' and UK's vaccine roll-out may even speed up mutant strain's emergence

A doomsday new Covid variant that could kill up to one in three people is a 'realistic possibility', according to the Government's top scientists. Documents published by the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE) today warned a future strain could be as deadly as MERS — which has a case fatality rate of 35 per cent — could be on the way.
Daily Mail

USA's mixed 4x400m relay team is DISQUALIFIED at the Tokyo Olympics after Lynna Irby was ruled to have stood outside the zone when she took the baton from Elija Goodwin

USA's mixed 4x400meter relay team has been disqualified from the Tokyo Olympics after a handoff violation. The US team finished first in qualifiers and breezed into Friday's semi-finals but a bad pass between 22-year-old runners Lynna Irby and Elija Godwin has stopped them from going for the gold. The pair...
The Independent

Marriott resort apologises for ‘unpleasant experience’ after getting one-star review after crocodile attack

A guest at a Marriott resort in Mexico wrote a critical one-star review of her hotel on TripAdvisor after witnessing another tourist being dragged into the ocean by a crocodile. A teenager from California was attacked and dragged underwater by the huge animal while vacationing at the resort, ending up in hospital after fighting it off. Kiana Hummel, 18, managed to keep the crocodile away long enough for others to intervene and help her out of the reptile’s grip during her visit to Puerto Vallarta on Mexico's west coast. A guest named Natalie wrote a review of the hotel,...
Chinamining.com

VIDEO: Chinese workers condemned for ordering soldiers to beat up artisanal miners in the DRC

(WARNING This article contains graphic images that may be disturbing to viewers. Viewer discretion is advised) Three Chinese citizens were condemned to 4 months of penal servitude and to pay 1 million Congolese Francs in fines ($504) for ordering Congolese soldiers to inflict “degrading and humiliating treatment” on illegal Congolese miners in the mining town of Kolwezi, in the Democratic Republic of Congo, as reported by the INITIATIVE LUALABA YA BIS.

