Italy VS UK: Battle of the sportscruiser superpowers

These two nations make the hottest yachts of this class in the world. But who comes out on top? Sam Fortescue picks the contenders of the high seas. Forget Russia versus the US, India versus Pakistan or even Gondor versus Mordor – the only superpower showdown we’re interested in here is the UK versus Italy - and we're not just talking about the UEFA Championship final. What makes these countries such fierce competitors on the global scene, you ask? They both make the finest, fastest and frankly most fun sportscruisers on the planet. And if you’re in the market for a 12 to 24 metre weekender for crew-free blasts into the sunset, you’ve got two great choices: la dolce vita or a stiff upper lip. Both have their charms, but, importantly, which one is going to turn the most heads when cruising into Cala di Volpe? The strutting, prideful Italians or the unassuming, measured Brits?