Judge Ross Stoffer administered the ceremonial oath to celebrate Ashley Siebrandt as the new Clerk Magistrate of Wayne County Court on July 7, 2021. State Court Administrator Corey Steel welcomed attendees, emphasizing the importance of the clerk magistrate position to the courts and providing services to the public. Local officials, Seventh District Probation Officers, and AOCP staff gathered in the beautiful Wayne County Courtroom to observe the ceremony and enjoy conversation and refreshments. Siebrandt assumed the clerk magistrate position in October 2020, but the ceremony was delayed due to coronavirus-related health directives.