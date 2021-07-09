Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sonoma County, CA

Two Projects for the Eel River Gain Momentum

By David Loeb
baynature.org
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Eel River in northwestern California—along with its numerous forks and tributaries—forms the third largest watershed entirely within the state. The river’s main stem and three main forks flow a combined 398 miles from sources in the coast ranges of Mendocino and Lake counties, north to a delta where it meets the Pacific Ocean 15 miles south of Eureka. Along the way, it passes through some of the most rugged, wild, and biologically rich areas of northern California, including large portions of redwood country. The Eel was designated as a “Wild and Scenic River” in 1981. Among the most remote and wildest sections of the river is the 82-mile stretch of the main stem from Potter Valley in eastern Mendocino County to Alderpoint in southeastern Humboldt County. Yet despite its ecological richness, very little of the land on either side of the river here has been protected, as 90 percent of this land remains in private hands, and very little of it is currently accessible to the public.

baynature.org

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dos Rios, CA
Sonoma County, CA
Government
County
Sonoma County, CA
City
Arcata, CA
Local
California Government
City
Eureka, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#River Valley#Tunnels#Wild River#The Wildlands Conservancy#Twc#Rios#Chinook#White Ranch#The Dean Witter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

‘A blaring siren’ for Democrats after ruling halts DACA

Immigrants and advocates are urging Democrats and President Joe Biden to quickly act on legislation to protect young immigrants after a federal judge in Texas on Friday ruled illegal an Obama-era program that prevents the deportation of thousands of them brought into the U.S. as children. Plaintiffs have vowed to...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Trump showerhead rule on more water flow goes down the drain

WASHINGTON (AP) — So much for Donald Trump’s quest for “perfect” hair. The Biden administration is reversing a Trump-era rule approved after the former president complained he wasn’t getting wet enough because of limits on water flow from showerheads. Now, with a new president in office, the Energy Department is...

Comments / 0

Community Policy