Two Projects for the Eel River Gain Momentum

The Eel River in northwestern California—along with its numerous forks and tributaries—forms the third largest watershed entirely within the state. The river’s main stem and three main forks flow a combined 398 miles from sources in the coast ranges of Mendocino and Lake counties, north to a delta where it meets the Pacific Ocean 15 miles south of Eureka. Along the way, it passes through some of the most rugged, wild, and biologically rich areas of northern California, including large portions of redwood country. The Eel was designated as a “Wild and Scenic River” in 1981. Among the most remote and wildest sections of the river is the 82-mile stretch of the main stem from Potter Valley in eastern Mendocino County to Alderpoint in southeastern Humboldt County. Yet despite its ecological richness, very little of the land on either side of the river here has been protected, as 90 percent of this land remains in private hands, and very little of it is currently accessible to the public.