MINNEAPOLIS, Minn., July 1, 2021 /CNW/ -- Play It Again Sports and Winmark – the Resale Company™ announced today a formal partnership with Blake Bolden, a trailblazer in women's hockey who competed in the NWHL and is a current Pro Scout for the Los Angeles Kings, to sponsor her inspiring girl's mentorship program - emBolden her. The free six-month mentorship program will welcome 25 female hockey participants, ages 13-16, from across North America – supporting and empowering them as they navigate and become trailblazers in the world of ice hockey.