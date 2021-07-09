Cancel
Where Is Hope in Virgin River Season 3?

Cover picture for the article[Warning: The following contains light spoilers for Virgin River Season 3. Read at your own risk!]. Alas, it is finally time to return to Virgin Riverand our favorite quaint mountain town is as full of drama as ever. Gunmen and arsonists are on the loose. Evil twin brothers are skulking around, and babies are causing some serious relationship strife. However, as fans dig into the new season they will notice a very conspicuous absence amongst all the emotional chaos -- Hope McCrea (Annette O'Toole).

